The European Commission will not be able to force Poland to adhere to the EU's new plan to cut gas consumption, nor will Poland share its gas reserves with other members of the bloc, the country's climate and environment minister, Anna Moskwa, has told the news outlet Sieci.the minister was cited as saying.Her comments refer to the EU's plan to cut gas consumption across the bloc by 15%, which, it is hoped, will help member states fill storages amid concerns of a possible halt of Russian gas supplies. In the interview, Moskwa noted that the plan was not made mandatory and thus should be seen as guidance rather than law.she stressed.Despite the fact that the plan does not appear to entail gas reserves being shared among EU members, the minister was adamant that Poland would keep its gas to itself under any circumstances."Of course, if there are countries in the EU that have the appropriate capabilities and infrastructure, they can always, on the basis of a bilateral agreement, support their neighbors," Moskwa stated, but noted that it is unlikely "Brussels would impose on us the obligation to help."