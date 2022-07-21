© Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters



voluntary

The European Union's executive body has urged member states to slash their gas consumption by 15%, as it warned that a complete shutdown of Russian supplies was "likely".The EU has been scrambling to wean itself off Russian gas since the invasion of Ukraine, but is alarmed about a potential energy crisis this winter.In response to EU support for Kyiv, the Kremlin has already stopped or reduced gas supplies to a dozen EU member states and is expected to send lower volumes of gas to Germany when the Nord Stream 1 pipeline reopens on Thursday after scheduled maintenance works.The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said the Kremlin had kept gas storage as low as possible before the invasion and gone on to cut supplies.she told reporters.below the average for that period over the past five years.Under the proposals, if there is a drastic reduction or complete shutdown of Russian gas,Whileto save energy, by turning down thermostats, shortening showers and not leaving appliances on standby.Frans Timmermans, the EU's top official in charge of the European Green Deal, said consumers would remain protected, but could also do their bit. "Do we have to have air conditioning set at 20 degrees?" he asked. "[The temperature] could be higher, couldn't it? Of course, but it might also reduce a lot of our consumption."The targets have to be agreed by EU member states, which are responsible for choosing their own energy mix., which may blame other member states for building up a dangerous dependency.One senior EU diplomat suggested that Germany, which imported 50% of its gas from Russia before the war, could face some tough questions from countries that recall Berlin's strictures on debt during the eurozone crisis."So we have to pay for your past mistakes. Now remind me what you said about debt in the past," the diplomat said, describing how the debate might play out, rather than expressing their country's stance.EU energy ministers are to discuss the plan next Tuesday, but the, because their parliaments need time to scrutinise the law.Before the invasion of Ukraine, Russia supplied 40% of EU gas, but flows are sharply down.Vladimir Putin suggested on Wednesday that the pipeline's capacity could be reduced. The Russian president claimed there was a problem with pumping units. Sources in Moscow told Reuters on Tuesday that Nord Stream 1 was expected to resume operations on time, although at less than its capacity of about 160m cubic metres a day.Under a worst-case scenario of a sharp cut in Russian supplies during a cold winter, the EU economy could shrink by 1.5%, the commission estimates.It argues that early action to save energy combined with a milder winter could limit the economic hit to a 0.4% average reduction in GDP across the 27-country bloc.The International Monetary Fund, however, has made a bleaker forecast, suggestingUnder the latest plan, member states are encouraged to look at switching to alternative fuels, even delaying the decision to phase out coal or nuclear power, although clean energy is prioritised.Social Democrat MEPs urged the EU to introduce a windfall tax on energy companies."It would be extremely unfair if we make the most vulnerable among us, including low-income households and elderly persons, tighten their belts while energy companies with skyrocketing profits pay little or no share of the burden," said Mohammed Chahim, a Dutch MEP.The EU has already pledged to end dependence on Russian fossil fuels by 2027 at the latest, with a ban on 90% of Russian oil imports due to be complete by the end of the year.Since the invasion, the EU has ramped up supplies of liquified natural gas and pipeline gas from countries such as Norway, the US and the UK. It has also been criticised by human rights groups for an agreement signed this week with Azerbaijan to boost gas supplies via the southern gas corridor, a 2,200-mile (3,500km) pipeline connecting the EU via Turkey, Georgia and the resource-rich Caspian Sea.