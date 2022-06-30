'Appropriate' scrutiny

'Shameless'

90% of people who responded expressing concern about the proposals.

'Frankenstein-like bill'

"The executive will still have far-reaching powers which will potentially lead to ministers making rushed, ad hoc decisions, without the benefit of the appropriate level of scrutiny.

MSPs have voted to make some emergency Covid-19 powers permanent, including the ability to impose lockdowns and close schools., two years after Scotland's first virus case was confirmed.As well as measures affecting the education and justice systems the new legislation also makes it harder for tenants to be evicted.But opposition politicians said the bill amounted to a "power grab".The bill proposes changes in 35 specific legislative areas, many of which originated in temporary Scottish and UK Covid legislation.so they can take action to protect public health and ensure the continuity of educational provisionThere will also be increased protection for private rented tenants facing evictions, despiteAndOther measures includeDeputy First Minister John Swinney said: "While, the passing of this bill maintains those that will ensure, pragmatic reforms that have enabled more efficient or convenient public services, and some temporary changes to mitigate the impact Covid has had on our justice system."I am grateful to members and everyone who has participated in the bill process for their feedback, which helped to shape significant amendments that strengthen parliamentary safeguards when it comes to the use of public health protection and educational continuity powers, and support for those experiencing financial difficulties."which poses a serious risk to public health.Mr Swinney, who is also the Covid Recovery Secretary, told the chamber that in response toSo-called "Henry VIII" powers in the legislation that allow ministers to make changes will be subject to parliamentary approval, he added.He said: "In all of these changes, the government has been listening to the concerns expressed by the external stakeholders and by members of parliament to ensure that we satisfy the objective of ensuring our statute book is updated to have the necessary powers to deal with the pandemic."Use of such powers will be undertaken with an "appropriate" level of scrutiny from MSPs, Mr Swinney said.The Scottish Greens Greens claimed the bill would strengthen the rights of tenants and make it harder for landlords to evict tenants.The party's housing spokeswomen Ariane Burgess said: "Access to good quality housing is a fundamental right and one that underpins the health, wellbeing, happiness and life-chances of people everywhere. This bill will be a big step forward for tenants, and will provide vital protections from eviction."Murdo Fraser, of the Scottish Conservatives, said there were aspects of the Bill that his party would have been "happy to support had they been brought forward in another form"."But too much in this bill to us was simply not necessary at this stage, andhe said.Mr Fraser addedLabour's Jackie Baillie complained that the legislation - which she branded a "Frankenstein-like bill" -The Scottish Labour deputy leader added thatMs Baillie said:"This bill will not in and of itself lead to a better response to a future pandemic, and"Let's be clear as to what ministers are attempting to do today, they are wrapping up a plethora of issues into one Frankenstein-like bill which is wholly unjustifiable."The Liberal Democrats also criticised the government's approach, with Beatrice Wishart describing it as a "unprecedented and unsavoury power-grab by the Scottish government"."With this legislation the government is seeking to retain powers that they solemnly promised they would return as soon as possible."