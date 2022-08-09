START is the nuclear arms reduction treaty between the US and the Russian Federation. Limiting the amount of strategic warheads each country are allowed to posses, the mark currently set at a max of 1,550 nuclear warheads.
In addition to the limit of nuclear arms, the treaty requires each side to share biannual data exchanges with breakdowns of all nuclear delivery vehicles/launchers, their whereabouts, everything. Complete transparency about all production, movement, testing, etc. Anything and everything Russia and the US do with nuclear warheads, they are supposed to tell each other about.
The treaty allows for up to 18 on-site inspections per year for US and Russian inspection teams. Which Russia have now expressed they are suspending. Today the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they have been forced to:
"resort to this measure as a result of Washington's insistence that it will inevitably seek to restart inspection activities on conditions that do not take current realities into account."I am still looking, but cannot find exactly what The Russia MFA are referring to when they say "current realities", but I'm sure the allegations of US biological weapons production and the Special Military Operation in Ukraine are contributing factors.
It's clear that Russia feel they are not being equally represented in the deal, as they state:
"Washington create unilateral advantages for the United States and effectively deprive the Russian Federation of the right to conduct inspections on American territory."Sounds like Russia want to inspect the Biden admin's nuclear activity on US soil, and the US refuse to negotiate. But what was the catalyst to make Russia question the US nuclear production? Was it something they found in Deep State proxy Ukraine? Was it Chernobyl? Was it the 4 nuclear power plants in Ukraine?
Seems that Russia has reason to believe there was nefarious nuclear activity going on BEFORE they moved into Ukraine. As they claimed Chernobyl on 02/25/2022, within the first 24 hours of the operation, confirming it was a high-priority target for Russian Military.
They were looking for something. Did they find it? The change in posture from Russia on the nuclear front, suggests they found something in Ukraine. And now we are starting to see a trend of the US DNC using Ukraine to circumvent International Treaties and State Law.
Eventually, the chickens will come home to roost.
Their word is worthless