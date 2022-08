© Carlos Lujan/Europa Press via Getty Images

Charges that a real investigation is being blocked.The head of the preeminent scientific journal The Lancet's COVID-19 origins Commission is 'convinced' that the virus came out of a lab and says that a real investigation is being blocked.Sachs points to the 'gain of function' research and the genetic markers found in the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus that indicate it was manipulated to be more deadly.Sachs further labels the efforts to distract from the lab research as "misdirection" and "sleight of hand".He continues, "From the very first day, they have kept hidden from view the alternative. And when they discuss the alternative, they don't discuss the research program.Sachs urges, adding "Finally, after two and a half years of this, it's time to fess up that it might have come out of a lab and here's the data that we need to know to find out whether it did."Sachs also addresses EcoHealth Alliance and Peter Daszak, noting that he originally personally appointed Daszak to chair the task force of theLancet's pandemic commission "I asked them: "What are your connections with all of this?" They didn't tell me. Then when the Freedom of Information Act released some of these documents that NIH had been hiding from the public, I saw that people that were attacking me were also part of this thing. So I disbanded that whole task force," Sachs notes.Sachs concludes that he "Doesn't trust" the governments and scientists who are dismissing the lab leak theory, adding "I want to know. Because even what we know of the dangerous research is enough to raise a lot of questions of responsibility for the future. And to pose the question: 'Hey, what other viruses are you guys working on? What should we know?'""I want to know what's being done. I want to know what other governments are doing, too, not just ours. I want some global control over this stuff," Sachs further urges.The professor finally calls for "a bipartisan congressional oversight investigation that has subpoena power," urging "Give us your lab records, your notebooks, your data files of virus strains, and so forth."As we have highlighted, this is what Senator Rand Paul is pursuing relentlessly. Following an initial hearing last week before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs subcommittee, Paul revealed that there is a committee that is supposed to oversee experimentation with potentially lethal viruses, but that it is above the oversight of Congress."We don't know the names. We don't know that they ever meet, and we don't have any records of their meetings," the Senator noted, adding "It's top-secret. Congress is not allowed to know. So whether the committee actually exists, we're uncertain."