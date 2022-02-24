© Reuters/Dado Ruvic

They claim there is a one-in-three-trillion chance Moderna's sequence randomly appeared through natural evolution.

'We're talking about a very, very, very small piece made up of 19 nucleotides.

'So it doesn't mean very much to be frank, if you do these types of searches you can always find matches.



'Sometimes these things happen fortuitously, sometimes it's the result of convergent evolution (when organisms evolve independently to have similar traits to adapt to their environment).



'It's a quirky observation but I wouldn't call it a smoking gun because it's too small.

'It doesn't get us any further with the debate about whether Covid was engineered.'

'There can only be a certain number of [genetic combinations within] furin cleavage sites.



'They function like a lock and key in the cell, and the two only fit together in a limited number of combinations.



'So it's an interesting coincidence but this is surely entirely coincidental.'

But the British scientist was shut down by his counterparts in the US who warned further debate about the origins of the virus could damage 'international harmony'.

China's official pandemic timeline of the coronavirus pandemic and the evidence that undermines it



Official timeline



Dec 8, 2019 - Earliest date that China has acknowledged an infection



Dec 31 - China first reported 'pneumonia of unknown cause' to the World Health Organisation



Jan 1, 2020 - Wuhan seafood market closed for disinfection



Jan 7 - President Xi Jinping discusses coronavirus outbreak with his politburo



Jan 9 - China makes public the genome of the coronavirus



Jan 11 - China reported its first death



Jan 13 - First case outside China is confirmed



Jan 20 - China's National Health Commission confirms human-to-human transmission



Jan 23 - Wuhan locked down



Jan 31 - WHO declared 'outbreak of international concern' as China admitted having thousands of cases



Feb 23 - Italy reports cluster of cases in first major outbreak in the West



May 29 - China claims virus did not originate in wet markets but in Chinese bats before it jumped to humans via an 'intermediary animal'



July 31 - Chinese researcher admits some coronavirus experiments conducted in lower biosafety labs



Dec 16 - WHO announces it will travel to Wuhan to probe origins of virus in January



Jan 5, 2021 - China denies entry to WHO's investigatory team



Feb 9 - WHO dismisses theory virus leaked from lab - backs China's claim it was imported from frozen meat



Mar 28 - Former US national security officials says intel shows 'there was a direct order from Beijing to destroy all viral samples' at Wuhan lab



New evidence



2012: Six miners struck down with with a mysterious flu-like illness in Mojiang cave in Yunnan.



They were found to have been infected with the closest known relative to Covid, sharing 97% of its genes.



Samples RATG13 are sent to the Wuhan Institute of Virology to be studied.



Sep 2019- Blood samples are taken in a lung cancer screening trial in Italy which later test positive for coronavirus



Oct - Whistleblower Wei Jingsheng claims China deliberately spread Covid at The World Military Games in Wuhan in October, two months before the rest of the world knew about the virus



Oct - Xi Jinping's authoritarian regime tried desperately to shut down whistle-blowers like Mr Jingsheng. Any references made in social media about a new SARS virus or 'outbreak' were censored



Oct-Dec - Rise in 'flu and pneumonia' cases in northern Italy which could be linked to coronavirus



Nov - Whistleblower Mr Jingsheng claims he took his concerns about the military games to senior figures within the Trump administration but was ignored



Nov - Intelligence report passed to agencies in Washington claims three members of staff at the Wuhan Institute of Virology sought hospital treatment in November 2019 after experiencing symptoms consistent with Covid



Nov - Sewage samples taken in Florianópolis, Brazil, suggest virus was present



Nov 10 - Milanese woman has a skin biopsy, producing a sample which later shows signs of the virus



Nov 17 - Leaked documents suggest case detected in China on this date



Dec - Doctors in China, including Li Wenliang, report existance of new type of respiratory infection. But Chinese police arrested him and eight of his colleagues for questioning - instead of publicising reports and warning public



Dec 1 - Chinese researchers report an infection on this date in a peer-reviewed study, but it has not been acknowledged by Beijing



Dec 18 - Sewage samples taken in Milan and Turin suggest virus was circulating in the cities



Dec 26 - Samples analysed suggested a new type of SARS was circulating as early as December 26, but Wuhan was not locked down until January 22



Jan 2020 - Sewage samples from Barcelona suggest virus was in the city



Jan 3 - Covid-19 infections begin sweeping across other nations including the U.S. as the WHO labelled the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern



May - Scientists at a government lab in California concluded that Covid-19 may have escaped from a facility in Wuhan



July - WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said China failed share vital raw data during their investigation in Wuhan. China rebuffed those claims



June 2021: Leading US virus expert Dr Anthony Fauci was warned Covid may have been engineered in a lab, emails publicly released reveal.



August: The world's first Covid-19 patient may have been infected by a bat while working for a Wuhan lab in China, WHO chief Dr Peter Embarek said



August: A damning report by Republicans in the US claims coronavirus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, shortly after the facility tried to improve air safety and waste treatment systems



The report also cited 'ample evidence' that lab scientists were working to modify coronaviruses to infect humans and such manipulation could be hidden.



October: US intelligence review into origins of pandemic does not reach a judgement on whether the virus emerged via animal-to-human transmission or a lab leak.



Chinese officials branded the report 'political and false'.



January 2022: Leaked emails from top UK scientist Sir Jeremy Farrar showed he admitted in February 2020 that it was a 'likely explanation' that the virus could be man-made. But he went on to brand the theory a 'conspiracy'.



February: Sir Farrar is called to be interviewed under oath at the US Congress. Officials want him to explain why he shifted away from the lab leak theory.