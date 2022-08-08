more civilians than PIJ member

have died

Israel has struck 'a wide range' of targets in Gaza after a truce came into effect 'in response to rocket fire' it received moments before a ceasefire introduced after a three-day bombardment which killed at least 31 Palestinians and 'took out' Islamic Jihadist commander.Israel agreed to an Egyptian-proposed truce with Palestine after three days of intense conflict in Gaza, an Egyptian source said.But Israel's military said this evening that it was firing rockets at targets in Gaza after the 8.30pm truce in response to strikes fired towards its own territory, having had to issue multiple air raid warnings up to 8.29pm.A statement said: 'In response to rockets fired toward Israeli territory, the (military) is currently striking a wide range of targets belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip.'The IDF early this morning continued their intense aerial and artillery bombardment of the Iran-backed group, which has fired hundreds of rockets in return since Friday.'Suddenly, without warning, the house next to us was bombed and everything became black and dusty with smoke in the blink of an eye,' said Wissam Jouda, who lives next to the targeted building in Rafah.Ahmed al-Qaissi, another neighbour, said his wife and son were among the wounded, suffering shrapnel injuries.Caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who is an experienced diplomat but untested in overseeing a war, unleashed the offensive less than three months before a general election in which he is campaigning to keep the job.In a statement Sunday, Lapid said the military would continue to strike targets in Gaza 'in a pinpoint and responsible way in order to reduce to a minimum the harm to noncombatants.'Lapid said the strike that killed Mansour was 'an extraordinary achievement', adding that 'the operation will continue as long as necessary'.PIJ has fewer fighters and supporters than Gaza's de-facto rulers Hamas, and little is known about its weapons arsenal.Both groups call for Israel's destruction but have different priorities, with Hamas constrained by the demands of governing and keen to stay out of conflicts since the 11-day-war with Israel last year.Air-raid sirens rang out in Jerusalem for the first time since the war last May, after a handful of the PIJ rockets fired towards Israel were headed for the holy city, though Israeli authorities said their missile defence systems had shot down the threats.Daily life in the Gaza Strip has come to a standstill, with the sole power station shut down due to a lack of fuel after Israel closed its border crossings in the wake of its attacks on Friday.The United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA has warned of the 'severe risk' to the 'continuation of basic essential services'.'Each day we wake up to child and women martyrs... there is killing and wounding and people displaced,' said Gaza City resident Abu Mohammed al-Madhoun, 56. 'We hope that Israeli aggression will end'.A ceasefire proposed to both sides by Egyptian authorities was accepted for 8pm BST tonight, according to security sources in Cairo, but official spokespeople for Israel and the PIJ have not yet confirmed whether the truce would go ahead.