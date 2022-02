© Ashraf Amra/APA Images



Axios reports Israel's Foreign Ministry announced a diplomatic effort to derail the UN probe, and expressed concern that an eventual report will refer to Israel as an "apartheid state."According to a classified cable, Israel's government is launching a campaign to discredit a United Nations commission investigating the country's 2021 attack on Gaza. The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) voted to establish the Commission of Inquiry (COI) last May. "We have concerns with the council," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price last October. "We will vigorously oppose the council's disproportionate attention on Israel, which includes the council's only standing agenda item targeting a single country."On social media, many pointed that out this behavior was nothing new from Israel. "NOT A SCOOP: Israel will continue to bully, smear & harass any international effort that exposes the truth," tweeted Inès Abdel Razek.In 2021 the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem and Human Rights Watch (HRW) both put out reports accusing Israel of apartheid. In the recommendations portion of its report, HRW called for the international community to alter its approach to the country.Israel attacked Gaza for 11 straight days last year,"Such strikes raise serious concerns of Israel's compliance with the principles of distinction and proportionality under international humanitarian law," United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet told the UNHRC at the time. "If found to be indiscriminate and disproportionate in their impact on civilians and civilian objects, such attacks may constitute war crimes."