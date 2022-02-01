Puppet Masters
Report: Israel is launching campaign to undermine UN's Gaza investigation
Mondoweiss
Thu, 27 Jan 2022 00:00 UTC
According to a classified cable, Israel's government is launching a campaign to discredit a United Nations commission investigating the country's 2021 attack on Gaza. The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) voted to establish the Commission of Inquiry (COI) last May.
Axios' Barak Ravid reports that Israel's Foreign Ministry sent a cable, to all the country's diplomatic missions, referring to the investigation as a "top priority" and announcing that it's launching a diplomatic effort to derail the probe. They also expressed concern that the COI's report (which is expected to be released in June) will refer to Israel as an "apartheid state."
As Ravid points out, Israel has refused to cooperate with the investigation and the Biden administration has publicly voiced its opposition to it. The United States also voted to defund the commission at the UN.
"We have concerns with the council," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price last October. "We will vigorously oppose the council's disproportionate attention on Israel, which includes the council's only standing agenda item targeting a single country."
This week over 40 congress members sent a letter to Secretary of State Tony Blinken, asking the administration to lead an effort to "eliminate" the commission. It was led by Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Vicky Hartzler (R-MO).
"COI's mandate is designed to accelerate the political, economic, and legal challenges to Israel and undermine its legitimacy by pressuring international legal institutions to take action against Israeli leaders," reads the letter, which was obtained by Jewish Insider. "This COI is outrageous and ought to be cancelled. With the UN budget in crisis, stretched by the COVID pandemic which affects all humanity, it is irresponsible to spend precious resources on yet another unjustified UN investigation of Israel."
On social media, many pointed that out this behavior was nothing new from Israel. "NOT A SCOOP: Israel will continue to bully, smear & harass any international effort that exposes the truth," tweeted Inès Abdel Razek.
In 2021 the Israeli human rights group B'Tselem and Human Rights Watch (HRW) both put out reports accusing Israel of apartheid. In the recommendations portion of its report, HRW called for the international community to alter its approach to the country.
"While much of the world treats Israel's half-century occupation as a temporary situation that a decades-long 'peace process' will soon cure, the oppression of Palestinians there has reached a threshold and a permanence that meets the definitions of the crimes of apartheid and persecution," said HRW Executive Director Kenneth Roth in a statement.
Israel attacked Gaza for 11 straight days last year, killing 253 Palestinians. 66 of them were children. "Such strikes raise serious concerns of Israel's compliance with the principles of distinction and proportionality under international humanitarian law," United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet told the UNHRC at the time. "If found to be indiscriminate and disproportionate in their impact on civilians and civilian objects, such attacks may constitute war crimes."
Comment: See also:
- 'Haaretz' publisher says Israel is 'an apartheid state' - as his paper continues to warn against Israel-Iran war
- Pompus Maximus pays his dues: Proclaims 'Israel is not an apartheid state' while standing in an illegal West Bank settlement
- Israel's foreign minister admits it's an apartheid state
- Unprecedented poll reveals 25% of Israeli Jews acknowledge Israel's apartheid, why can't we?
- Even former Israeli ambassadors to South Africa say it's time to recognize that Israel has imposed an apartheid system in Palestine
- 'Very complicated matter': ABC bans term 'apartheid' in coverage of Israel/Palestine conflict
- Boycotts and sanctions helped rid South Africa of apartheid - is Israel next in line?
- Israel and the crime of apartheid, what's new?
- Israel is committing the crime of apartheid - Human Rights Watch
Below are the main resolutions of the United Nations Security Council which condemn Israel's actions. Resolutions are cited by number and date; excerpts are also indicated which illustrate its content.
Resolution n. 93 (May 18 1951)The CS decides that Arab civilians who have been transferred from the demilitarized zone by the government of Israel must be allowed to return to their homes immediately and that the Mixed Armistice Commission must supervise their return and reintegration in the manner decided by the Commission.
Resolution n. 101 (November 24 1953)CS believes that the action by the Israeli armed forces in Qibya on October 14-15, 1953 and all similar actions constitute a violation of the ceasefire (UN Security Council Resolution 54); expresses the strongest censorship of this action, which may jeopardize the chances of a peaceful solution; calls on Israel to take effective measures to prevent such actions.
Resolution n. 106 (March 29 1955)The CS notes that a premeditated and planned attack ordered by the Israeli authorities was committed by the Israeli military against the Egyptian armed forces in the Gaza Strip on February 28, 1955 and condemns this attack as a violation of the ceasefire set forth by the UN Security Council.
Resolution n. 111 (January 19 1956)CS reminds the Israeli government that the Council has already condemned the military actions that broke the General Armistice Treaties and called on Israel to take effective measures to prevent such actions; condemns the 11 December 1955 attack on Syrian territory as a flagrant violation of the ceasefire provisions of Resolution 54 (1948) and of Israel's obligations under the Charter of the United Nations; expresses grave concern that the Israeli government is failing to fulfill its obligations.
Resolution n. 127 (January 22 1958)CS recommends Israel to suspend the "no-man's zone" in Jerusalem.
Resolution n. 162 (April 11 1961)SC urgently calls on Israel to respect the decisions of the United Nations.
Resolution n. 171 (April 9 1962)CS notes the flagrant violations carried out by Israel in its attack on Syria.
Resolution n. 228 (November 25 1966)CS censors Israel for its attack on Samu, in the West Bank, under Jordanian control.
Resolution n. 237 (June 14 1967)SC urgently calls on Israel to allow the return of the new 1967 Palestinian refugees.
Resolution n. 248 (March 24 1968)CS condemns Israel for its massive attack on Karameh, Jordan.
Resolution n. 250 (April 27 1968)CS orders Israel to refrain from holding a military parade in Jerusalem.
Resolution n. 251 (May 2 1968)SC deeply deplores the Israeli military parade in Jerusalem, in defiance of Resolution 250.
Resolution n. 252 (May 21 1968)CS declares Israel's act of unification of Jerusalem as the Jewish capital invalid.
Resolution n. 256 (August 16 1968)CS condemns the Israeli attacks on Jordan as flagrant violations.
Resolution n. 259 (September 27 1968)CS deplores Israel's refusal to accept a UN mission to verify the occupation status.
Resolution n. 262 (December 31 1968)CS condemns Israel for the attack on Beirut airport.
Resolution n. 265 (April 1 1969)CS condemns Israel for airstrikes on Salt in Jordan.
Resolution n. 267 (July 3 1969)CS censors Israel for administrative acts aimed at changing the status of Jerusalem.
Resolution n. 270 (August 26 1969)CS condemns Israel for air strikes on villages in southern Lebanon.
Resolution n. 271 (September 15 1969)SC condemns Israel for failing to obey UN resolutions on Jerusalem.
Resolution n. 279 (May 12 1969)CS calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon.
Resolution n. 280 (May 19 1969)CS condemns the Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
Resolution n. 285 (September 5 1970)The CS calls for the immediate Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon.
Resolution n. 298 (September 25 1971)CS deplores that Israel has changed the status of Jerusalem.
Resolution n. 313 (February 28 1972)SC calls for Israel to end attacks on Lebanon.
Resolution n. 316 (June 26 1972)CS condemns Israel for repeated attacks on Lebanon.
Resolution n. 317 (July 21 1972)CS deplores Israel's refusal to release the Arabs kidnapped in Lebanon.
Resolution n. 332 (April 21 1973)SC condemns repeated Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
Resolution n. 337 (August 15 1973)CS condemns Israel for violating Lebanon's sovereignty.
Resolution n. 347 (April 24 1974)CS condemns the Israeli attacks on Lebanon.
Resolution n. 425 (March 19 1978)CS orders Israel to withdraw its forces from Lebanon.
Resolution n. 427 (May 3 1979)CS calls for Israel to completely withdraw its forces from Lebanon.
Resolution n. 444 (January 19 1979)SC deplores Israel's lack of cooperation with the UN peacekeeping contingent.
Resolution n. 446 (March 22 1979)The SC determines that Israeli settlements are a serious obstacle to peace and calls on Israel to comply with the Fourth Geneva Convention.
Resolution n. 450 (June 14 1979)CS orders Israel to stop attacks on Lebanon.
Resolution n. 452 (July 20 1979)CS orders Israel to stop building settlements in the occupied territories.
Resolution n. 465 (March 1 1980)CS deplores Israeli settlements and calls on all member states not to support Israel's settlement program.
Resolution n. 467 (April 24 1980)SC strongly deplores the Israeli military intervention in Lebanon.
Resolution n. 468 (May 8 1980)CS orders Israel to cancel the illegal expulsions of two Palestinian mayors and a Palestinian judge, and to facilitate their return.
Resolution n. 469 (May 20 1980)CS strongly deplores Israel's non-compliance with the order not to deport Palestinians.
Resolution n. 471 (June 5 1980)SC expresses grave concern over Israel's non-compliance with the Fourth Geneva Convention.
Resolution n. 476 (June 30 1980)The SC reiterates that Israeli claims on Jerusalem are void.
Resolution n. 478 (August 20 1980)CS violently censures Israel for the claims on Jerusalem contained in its "Basic Law".
Resolution n. 484 (December 19 1980)CS formulates the imperative that Israel readmits the two deported Palestinian mayors.
Resolution n. 487 (June 19 1981)CS strongly condemns Israel for the attack on Iraq's nuclear facilities.
Resolution n. 497 (December 17 1981)The SC declares the Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights null and void and asks Israel to immediately cancel its decision.
Resolution n. 498 (December 18 1981)CS orders Israel to withdraw from Lebanon.
Resolution n. 501 (February 25 1982)CS orders Israel to stop attacks on Lebanon and withdraw its troops.
Resolution n. 509 (June 6 1982)SC demands that Israel immediately and unconditionally withdraw its forces from Lebanon.
Resolution n. 515 (June 19 1982)The SC demands that Israel lift the siege of Beirut and allow the entry of food supplies.
Resolution n. 517 (August 4 1982)CS censors Israel for not obeying UN resolutions and calls on Israel to withdraw its forces from Lebanon.
Resolution n. 518 (August 12 1982)SC asks Israel for full cooperation with UN forces in Lebanon.
Resolution n. 520 (September 17 1982)CS condemns the Israeli attack on West Beirut.
Resolution n. 573 (October 4 1985)The CS vigorously condemns Israel for the bombing raids on Tunis during the attack on the PLO headquarters.
Resolution n. 587 (September 23 1986)CS recalls previous requests for Israel to withdraw its forces from Lebanon and urgently calls on all parties to withdraw.
Resolution n. 592 (December 8 1986)CS strongly deplores the killing of Palestinian students at Birzeit University by Israeli troops.
Resolution n. 605 (December 22 1987)CS strongly deplores Israeli policies and practices that deny the human rights of Palestinians.
Resolution n. 607 (January 5 1988)CS orders Israel not to deport Palestinians and forcefully asks them to respect the Fourth Geneva Convention.
Resolution n. 608 (January 14 1988)CS deeply regrets that Israel defied the UN and deported Palestinian civilians.
Resolution n. 636 (June 14 1989)CS deeply regrets Israel's deportation of Palestinian civilians.
Resolution n. 641 (August 30 1989)CS deplores Israel's continuing deportations of Palestinians.
Resolution n. 672 (October 12 1990)CS condemns Israel for violence against Palestinians in Haram al-Sharif / Temple of the Mountain.
Resolution n. 673 (October 24 1990)SC deplores Israel's refusal to cooperate with the UN.
Resolution n. 681 (December 20 1990)CS deplores that Israel has resumed the deportations of Palestinians.
Resolution n. 694 (May 24 1991)CS deplores Israel's deportation of Palestinians and enjoins Israel to ensure their safe and immediate return.
Resolution n. 726 (January 6 1992)CS strongly condemns the deportation of Palestinians by Israel.
Resolution n. 799 (December 18 1992)CS strongly condemns the deportation of 413 Palestinians by Israel and demands their immediate return.
Resolution n. 904 (March 18 1994)CS: disconcerted by the appalling massacre committed against Palestinian faithful in the Ibrahim Mosque in Hebron on February 25, 1994, during Ramadan; gravely concerned by the consequent incidents in the occupied Palestinian territories as a result of the massacre, which highlights the need to ensure protection and security for the Palestinian people;noting the condemnation of this massacre by the international community; reaffirming the important resolutions on the applicability of the Fourth Geneva Convention to the territories occupied by Israel in June 1967, including Jerusalem, and the consequent Israeli responsibilities.Strongly condemns the Hebron massacre and its aftermath, which resulted in the deaths of over 50 Palestinian civilians and the wounding of hundreds more, and enjoins Israel, the occupying power, to apply measures to prevent illegal acts of violence byIsraeli settlers, such as the confiscation of weapons among others.
Resolution n. 1402 (March 30 2002)CS to Israeli troops to withdraw from Palestinian cities, including Ramallah.
Resolution n. 1403 (April 4, 2002)The SC calls for resolution 1402 (2002) to be applied without further delay.
Resolution n. 1405 (April 19, 2002)The SC calls for the lifting of restrictions imposed, especially in Jenin, on the operations of humanitarian organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN Agency for Assistance and Work for Palestinian Refugees in the Middle East (Unwra ).
Resolution n. 1435 (September 24, 2002)CS calls for Israel to immediately end measures taken in and around Ramallah city, which include the destruction of Palestinian civilian and security infrastructure; it also calls for the rapid withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from Palestinian cities and their return to the positions held before September 2000.
Etc.....................