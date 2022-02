© Andrew Burton / Getty Images

© Eva Bartlett



Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine (where she lived for nearly four years). Follow her on Twitter @EvaKBartlett

Israel has apparently reprimanded a soldier for firing rounds into Gaza. That's all very well, but what about the countless other soldiers who have done the same for years, maiming and killing Palestinian civilians?The soldier, who posted his bravado video to TikTok, reportedly got 10 days in military prison. According to an Israeli army statement, "The soldier's behavior in the video does not conform with the norms expected of soldiers and commanders."As I reported some years ago, " According to the United Nations' Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the 300 metres off-limits area extends in areas to at least 1.5 km. PCHR [the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights] has documented the Israeli army targeting of Palestinian civilians as far as 2 km from the border."Among the disturbing incidents was an attack one morning in February 2009, when I came under prolonged Israeli gunfire while accompanying a group of farm labourers on land roughly 500 metres from the fence. By then, I was accustomed to the routine - I would walk with farmers on their land, the Israeli soldiers would arrive in jeeps, assume sniper position and begin firing at us.On this occasion, the young men had finished their parsley harvest and were pushing a stalled pickup truck when the Israeli gunfire began. The incident was captured on video, as I was there to document such attacks, and as I wrote at the time , "The lightly-dressed, unarmed farmers were clearly visible to... the several Israeli army jeeps and the Hummer which had patrolled the border fence, stopping for long intervals to watch the farmers work, then moving on."When someone gets injured in these areas, the injury is compounded by the fact that ambulances cannot reach them, as they are targeted by the Israeli army. So, locals need to somehow get the injured to a point where an ambulance can safely reach them. If this is not done quickly enough, the injured risks bleeding to death. On another occasion , again with farm workers in Gaza's southeast, I came under intense Israeli fire lasting over 40 minutes from soldiers roughly 500 metres away. Bullets flew within metres of our hands, heads, and bodies. This proved to be an especially interesting case, as a representative from the Canadian embassy in Tel Aviv - who had been informed of the shooting by other volunteers - called me to express concern for my safety.This dissipated as soon as she realized I was being fired on by an Israeli soldier, and not a Palestinian.In another example, in February 2009, also in the southeast on land 550 metres from the fence, I accompanied elderly farmers and their families who intended to harvest some of their meagre crops. Shortly after we had arrived on the land, Israeli soldiers started firing very close to us, less than a metre from where we stood.As I wrote at the time, "We could almost taste Tuesday's firing, and the distinct ping-whizz sound they make was somehow impossibly loud, so close the shots were. One of the older women was having trouble walking away, stumbling in her fear. As the shots dug in around her she fell to the ground in terror. Positioning ourselves between the elderly farmers and the Israeli snipers, we accompanied them off the field. A few hundred metres away, the Israeli snipers continued to shoot. Another elderly woman had dived in terror behind a rock and adamantly wouldn't get up. "They'll kill me, they'll kill me," she cried in fear..."Thankfully we did make it away that day in one piece. But this was just one of many examples of the terror Palestinian farmers face on a daily basis.One example was 15-year-old Said Abdel Aziz Hamdan, who went to an area in Gaza's north with his 13-year-old brother, to try to earn money for their large family. After finishing his work, an Israeli soldier fired at him, hitting his leg, without warning."People go there every day to gather bits of metal and concrete. The Israelis see us and know we are just working, it's normal," he told me when I visited him in hospital.The routine and very dangerous Israeli policy of harassment, which risks maiming or killing targets, also means farmers frequently stay off their land, meaning plants don't get watered, and crops don't get harvested.One headline about one soldier being reprimanded for posting his tough-guy video on TikTok should not fool anyone.