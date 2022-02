Differences remain

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of his country normalising relations with Israel.Al Thani told the Axios news site thatHe added thatas Washington's ties with other Gulf partners, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have been strained over differences on the war in Yemen, ties with China, and Riyadh's 2018 murder of Middle East Eye and Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Qatar's profile has risen in the US domestically as well. On MondayOn Monday,in a meeting with the country's leader Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the White House.But Doha's resistance to establishing formal ties with Israel indicates how the country is still trying to balance its place as a dependable US ally with its image as a gas-rich Gulf state that at times has charted an independent foreign policy leaving some in Washington uncomfortable.for its support of Islamist groups and "terrorism".Its rivals had a series of demands, including Doha shut down the state-backed Al Jazeera news network, sever ties with the Muslim Brotherhood andAlthough tensions have cooled recently with the lifting of the embargo last year, differences in Qatar's approach to regional crises, such as the one with neighbouring UAE, continue.While that position may place it in line with the White House, its resistance to establishing ties with Israel goes against broad bipartisan support in Washington for the 2020 Abraham Accords normalisation agreements., which is designated a terrorist organisation by the US and its allies and governs the blockaded Gaza Strip. ISome US lawmakers have cited Qatar's support for Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood as reasons for blocking a $600m arms sale of Predator drones to the country.