The Saudi-led coalition conducted eleven airstrikes in the districts of al-Hazm, Khub and Al-Shaaf, and Al-Maslub in Al-Jawf, northeastern Yemen, and six air raids in the districts of Haradh and Abs in Hajjah, western Yemen, and two raids on Aqabat Halhal in Lauder District, Abyan Governorate, southern Yemen.
A Yemeni military source reported that the coalition forces monitored 152 violations in Al-Hudaydah, western Yemen, during the past 24 hours, distributed between 34 violations by artillery shelling and 111 violations by various bullets.
It is noteworthy that the Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Sare'e, warned the UAE in a tweet in which he wrote: " #Expo... With us, you could lose... we advise you to change your destination???"
Yemeni Sanaa government Information Minister Dhaif Allah Al-Shami posted the tweet as well.
So did the subtweet, adding the caption: "It seems that Dubai is more beautiful... will our forces participate in the expo, especially that they have what is worth showcasing?"
Comment: It seems the threat is that Yemen forces may launch an attack at the Dubai Expo 2020.
The head of the Yemeni delegation, Mohammad Abdulsalam, said on Twitter the member states to the coalition "make the mistake of considering security a matter exclusive to them while taking aggressive action against Yemen and imposing a blockade upon it."
"As the coalition's aggressive acts continue, either everyone enjoys security and stability, or no one does."
