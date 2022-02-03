The Saudi-led coalition launched 38 raids on the governorates of Marib, Taiz, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, and Abyan during the past hours. The coalitionon Al-Wadi, Al-Juba, Madghal, and Raghwan districts in Marib, and conducted two raids on Jabal Habashi District in Taiz,The Saudi-led coalition conducted eleven airstrikes in the districts of al-Hazm, Khub and Al-Shaaf, and Al-Maslub in Al-Jawf,, and six air raids in the districts of Haradh and Abs in Hajjah, western Yemen, and two raids on Aqabat Halhal in Lauder District, Abyan Governorate, southern Yemen.It is noteworthy that#Expo... With us, you could lose... we advise you to change your destination???"Yemeni Sanaa government Information Minister Dhaif Allah Al-Shami posted the tweet as well.So did the subtweet, adding the caption:, especially that they have what is worth showcasing?"The head of the Yemeni delegation, Mohammad Abdulsalam, said on Twitter the member states to the coalition "make the mistake of considering security a matter exclusive to them while taking aggressive action against Yemen and imposing a blockade upon it."