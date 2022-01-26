© NASA/NOAA/AFP Handout



, officials said, the latest attack in a sharp escalation in the seven-year long war.The attack on the UAE, a week after the Iran-backedNobody was hurt in the attack on the United Arab Emirates, where witnesses saw bright flashes arcing across the night sky in the early hours, before scattering debris over Abu Dhabi."The attack did not result in any casualties, while the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around the emirate of Abu Dhabi," the UAE's defence ministry said.The UAE is a member of the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's government in its fight against the Huthis, in a conflict thatThe Huthis appeared to claim the latest attacks when spokesperson Mohammed Abulsalam said he would reveal details of a "military operation" in UAE and Saudi Arabia.The UAE defence ministry said it was "ready to deal with any threats" and was "taking all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks", the official WAM news agency said.In the strikes on Saudi Arabia, two people were injured in Jazan and another missile was intercepted over Dhahram Al Janub.Coalition forces destroyed a missile launchpad in northern Yemen, saying it had been used in the latest volley of attacks."This launchpad was used this morning in an operation to launch ballistic missiles," the coalition was quoted as saying by official Saudi media.The attack — the first deadly assault on UAE soil acknowledged by the Emiratis and claimed by the Huthis — was a shock for the UAE, usually an oasis of calm in the volatile region.The coalition denied carrying outBut aid agencies dismissed the coalition's denial, saying that witnesses in Saada heard fighter jets overhead followed by three loud explosions.Yemen's civil war began in 2014 when the Huthis seized Sanaa, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.