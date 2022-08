© AP/Eraldo Peres



"For the first time since the Cuban missile crisis we see articles about the risk of nuclear weapons published on a weekly basis, It's irresponsible not to seek peace."

Celso Amorim, Brazil's former foreign minister and current foreign policy adviser to presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, hasIn an interview with Bloomberg published on Friday, Amorim claimed that the West's response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine - sanctions on Russia and billions of dollars worth of weapons for Ukraine - have made nuclear war a real possibility.Amorim's argument mirrors that of Lula himself. Back in May the former Brazilian leader told Time magazine thatLula argued at the time.From the perspective of the US,another economic and military rival of America."I have nothing against China," he stated, adding that both are part of the BRICS group, but said thatThis relationship aside, Amorim told Bloomberg thatand that Lula's administration would not pursue such policies if the two-term leftist president is elected in October. Speaking to Time in May, Lula said that "many different countries" are having to "foot the bill" for Washington's hardline anti-Russia policies, and that if he is elected, "Brazil will again become a protagonist on the international stage and we will prove that it's possible to have a better world."Lula is currently polling 11 points ahead of incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, according to an aggregate compiled by the US-based Americas Society. Should he triumph in October, Amorim will likely be influential in setting his administration's foreign policy, having served as Brazil's foreign minister during Lula's two terms in office from 2003 until 2010.Despite Brazil voting in the UN General Assembly to condemn Russia over the conflict,Like Lula, Bolsonaro also partly blamed Kiev for the conflict.