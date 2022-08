Biden administration energy adviser Amos Hochstein claimed Wednesday that it is "just factually not true" to claim that gas prices were increasing before the invasion of Ukraine earlier this year,Hochstein made the comment during an interview with Fox News.Watch:The guy is just flat out lying.Does he really expect that no one will even check?CNBC later called out Hochstein on this, noting that Biden stated all along that he was going to shut down the fossil fuel industry: