amos hochstein fox news
Biden administration energy adviser Amos Hochstein claimed Wednesday that it is "just factually not true" to claim that gas prices were increasing before the invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, despite the fact that the prices had increased by over a dollar per gallon from the day Biden took office to the day of Russia's military intervention.

Hochstein made the comment during an interview with Fox News.

Watch:


The guy is just flat out lying.

Does he really expect that no one will even check?


In a further appearance on CNN, Hochstein claimed that $4 gas is a good thing, because it's come down from $5:


Meanwhile, Biden's energy secretary Jennifer Granholm declared this week that the massive upswing in energy costs are the reason why a "transition" is needed.


She knows full well that the transition IS the cause of the upward spiralling prices.

CNBC later called out Hochstein on this, noting that Biden stated all along that he was going to shut down the fossil fuel industry: