© AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

In response to Biden's demand that oil companies lower their prices, the president was trolled by Chinese state media.



"Now US President finally realized that capitalism is all about exploitation. He didn't believe this before," wrote Chen Weihua, EU Bureau Chief and columnist for China Daily, an English language media outlet owned by the Chinese Communist Party.

Q : The war [in Ukraine] has pushed [oil] prices up. They could go as high as $200 a barrel, some analysts think. How long is it fair to expect American drivers and drivers around the world to pay that premium for this war?



THE PRESIDENT: As long as it takes, so Russia cannot, in fact, defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine. This is a critical, critical position for the world. Here we are. Why do we have NATO?

About the Author:

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 13 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House

Do we need to give prospective presidents an economic literacy test? There's little doubt that, judging by this tweet, Joe Biden would get an "F."Wow. Jeff Bezos accused the U.S. president of either deliberately misleading the public or lacking a "basic" understanding of the forces that actually drive prices.Biden apparently doesn't know thatjust because the president orders them to.At least the Chinese agree with Biden. They mocked the American president for proving their point about "capitalist exploitation."Biden's unseemly begging comes on the heels ofBiden himself suggested Americans are just going to have to grit their teeth and get used to it. At a press conference in Madrid , he made it clear that the high prices would be with us as long as Ukraine could convince the United States to stand with them."So Russia cannot, in fact, defeat Ukraine and move beyond Ukraine," is very cold war-ish, don't you think? It was the rationale used by the right in every American intervention during the Cold War.Supplies wouldn't be short and prices wouldn't be as high if Biden had continued the policies of Donald Trump that made America virtually energy independent.Biden is going to Saudi Arabia later this month, hat in hand, to beg the Kingdom to open the spigot and pump more oil. What's worse is that