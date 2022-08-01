© Getty Images/Adam Berry



"Our past experiences have shown us that the imbalance recorded on the international scene and the marginalization of emerging countries within world bodies constitute a source of instability, lack of equity and absence of development."

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has reportedly said that his country is interested in joining the BRICS and is close to qualifying for membership in the group.In an interview on Sunday with a state-owned broadcaster the president saidThe group is named for its member states - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - and it plans to consider adding Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt at its summit next year.At this year's BRICS summit, held online in June, the format was expanded to include participation by 13 other countries, including Algeria.The bloc's stated goals are to promote peace, security, development, global cooperation and the development of humanity. Iran and Argentina formally applied to join the group in June.Russia, China and other BRICS members are reportedly developing a new global reserve currency, potentially undermining the dominance of the US dollar.Tebboune said during the same television interview that Algeria, a former French colony, will start teaching English in elementary schools this year. "French is a spoil of war," he said, "but English is an international language."