As regular units defect after Maidan, battalions fill the gap

Certainly, no armed resistance was met by the pro-Russian forces in the beginning. In fact, the true situation on the ground was even worse. According to the Ukrainian interior minister, up to 70 percent of police in the region had allowed or actively assisted the building takeovers.

On July 11 in Mukachevo at about 14:00, 20 armed persons in camouflage with the labels "Right Sector" and similar stickers on their automobiles came to an appointment with local residents in a cafe for the purpose of divvying up spheres of influence. A conflict broke out and the armed men began shooting from firearms at the above-mentioned establishment. According to preliminary information 6 policemen and 3 civilians suffered gunshot wounds of various degrees of severity. Five of the armed men with the 'Right Sector' labels also suffered injuries."

Tornado forms amidst military failure

"This unit is out of control": Ukrainian officials and State Department-sponsored human rights reports detail Tornado's unbelievable sadism

People wearing camouflage, carrying machine guns, knocked out doors, broke into private homes, conducted searches (without permission from judges), "requisitioned" valuables, humiliated and beat owners, and threatened to shoot them. They grabbed people from the streets and checkpoints, and with bags over their heads, they were taken to basements, where they "conducted work on identifying separatism" amongst the residents of the village.

Many men were taken forcibly from their homes and taken under escort to the building of the railway hospital in Novaya Kondrashovka. Most of the detainees were released, but there have been cases of people disappearing after being illegally detained by battalion fighters. Between the summer of 2014 and the end of 2016, there were 11 known cases of missing residents of Stanytsia Luhanska.

A real life horror film unfolds at the Tornado battalion's trial

Now, Zelensky is letting the "animals" out of their cages under the cover of war.