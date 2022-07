Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's personal flight schedule has gotten the PM in trouble more than once for proving he's lied about his whereabouts on his public schedule, and now, the Canadian military says it's exploring ways to add a layer of secrecy to the movement of flights that carry Trudeau Trudeau's itinerary for the day showed that he would be in Ottawa for "Private meetings," with no mention of travel to British Columbia.According the Tk'emlúps Te Secwépemc First Nation at the time, the prime minister was invited on two occasions to join "survivors and their families" in Kamloops, where 215 bodies were discovered in May of this year.The PMO eventually updated Trudeau's schedule to accurately reflect where he is.If the military does end up obscuring the real-time movements of some flights, the information on this air traffic would still be publicly available later. Passenger manifests could be obtained by access-to-information requests, Daniel Le Bouthillier, head of media relations for the Department of National Defence, told The Globe.The US government has taken steps to obscure tracking of Air Force One, the plane that carries the President.