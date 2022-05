The Conservative Party-led motion to revert to pre-pandemic rules and service levels for travel was defeated on Monday, with Nays beating out Yeas 202 to 117.The Opposition motion, put forward by Thornhill MP Melissa Lantsman , called on the House to revert measures that restrict unvaccinated Canadians from travelling by train or plane in their own country."Canada's international allies have moved to lift COVID-19 restrictions at airports and other points of entry," it continues, saying thatThe motion was voted down by the Liberals, NDP, Bloc, and Greens.The motion's sponsor Lantsman said on Friday that the world has moved on without Canada in terms of restrictions for travel.