Ezra Levant joined Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight to talk about the Trudeau government denying Rebel News a newly-conceived government licence to fully practice journalism.

Not only does that mean Rebel News is not allowed to attend government press conferences, but it also harms our online presence and punishes us under Income Tax Act.

We're not taking this lying down — Rebel News is fighting back, and we're suing Trudeau.

Please read our lawsuit to learn just what they've done to us — and why we have to fight back by clicking here.