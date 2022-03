was largely

Despite Canadian legacy media outlets burying the story, the reprimand of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by European parliamentarians in Brussels has made headlines around the world.Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakusic called out the Canadian prime minister for engaging in aover his treatment of peaceful Freedom Convoy protestors in February.At least three other MEPs echoed Kolakusic's remarks, with Romanian MEP Cristian Terheș entirely boycotting Trudeau's speech.The outrage over Trudeau's presence in the European Parliament spread far and wide in international outlets.One of Australia's most prominent broadcasters, Sky News, also devoted a segment to Trudeau's thrashing at the EU.French journalist Gaspar Bazinet also wrote an article on the controversy for the outlet News 24."Canada received international criticism last month after taking drastic and heavy-handed action to end peaceful "Freedom Convoy" protests in Ottawa against Covid-19 restrictions and mandates."A Canadian Press article titled "Trudeau's address to European Parliament focuses on the rising threats to democracies" makes no mention of any of the MEPs who spoke out against Trudeau."Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a plea to European leaders to come together as democracies in the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and tackle rising uncertainties citizens have about the future," the article read. "The speech was a sequel of sorts to the 2017 address the prime minister gave in Hamburg, Germany, that outlined his foreign-policy vision and his often professed faith in the rules-based international order."Similarly, Global News devoted a segment to Trudeau's remarks focusing on the prime minister's words and not the reaction to his presence in Brussels."Justin Trudeau spoke for about 20 minutes. His themes: reinforcing and supporting this remarkable European unity in the face of Russian aggression," Global News reporter David Akin said of the speech."Speaking before half-empty benches and packed public galleries, Trudeau received a sustained ovation when he said the European Union and NATO are more united than ever in the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war," wrote Brewster.The Canadian legacy media coverage of the affair raises questions about how insulated the press has become from the rest of the world. While international outlets choose to broadcast Trudeau's worst moments while abroad, the Canadian press has presented a wholly whitewashed version of the prime minister.