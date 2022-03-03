Society's Child
The media isn't finished smearing Canada's truckers
True North
Fri, 25 Feb 2022 00:00 UTC
This week. the media highlighted anti-trucker voices to mislead Canadians into thinking the convoy was an "occupation," journalists obsess over an outspoken character to smear the entire movement and legacy media elites call the protesters "anti-social yobs" and "half-wits."
It's Fake News Friday on the Candice Malcolm Show, and Candice is joined by True North producer Harrison Faulkner to discuss the worst examples on fake news this week.
It is the poem of the day and a short & sweet one....
.,,,media..smearing.....etc.... But this just in : Canadian Truckers ain't finished trucking and the convoys are spreading globally ......
So who here cares about media - the MSM media - bs propaganda dun reached crescendo....
Effing cancel culture be a cancer on all of us & ain't nobody can cancel Russia!
like a stock market bubble...
fixing to burst!
you like that poem Mo Hit?
Tis 3322 932
Most, if not All, of your words(and that includes poems) are well received. Even if I don't understand all of the subtext within them.
However, I am quite versed with Corporate structures. What they like to do is test something in one area before they scale to others.
If the bubble is to burst, my presupposition is that it was designed to.
I hope it ain't an absolute presupposition because if it is you know what that means Mo Hit don't you?
It means you might be a Calvinist, and I sure hope that ain't true.
With that said, what pisses me off lately is how the equity or whatever it is called with the letters "RSX" have been stamped down so low by virtue of global "cancel culture" bs......Russia makes up 11% (give or take) of the world's landmass and frankly it is the epitome of arrogance to suggest you can economically "destroy" Russia's economy. Oh contraire, Russia's economy is fundamentally sound - the same can't be said for all those others out there and their economies as they try to cancel something that cannot be denied.
Know what I mean? If not, I will provide more detail. Russia is resilient in the country and amongst the citizens. Most countries who claim to be in the "West" cannot make this claim and it is obvious. If the shit hits the fan, Russia and its citizens will end up fine, but for those in the West it will be hard lesson on the way.
So begs the question - why they want to poke a bear?
Ken
Comment: Setting aside the 'Putin invasion' comments, they are on point about the media shamelessly smearing the truckers. See also: