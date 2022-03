© CPAC



"hunted down like enemies of their own government and treated worse than drug-dealers and murderers or rapists. We stand with the truckers, and we stand with the Canadian people in their noble quest to reclaim their freedom."

"It's true, the Canadian truckers - you've been reading about it - who are resisting bravely these lawless mandates and are doing more to defend American freedom than our own leaders by far, and we want those great Canadian truckers to know that we are with them all the way."

"When we push back against the insanity, we can win, and that's how this all ends. This is a genius idea."

Former U.S. president Donald Trump spoke before thousands of US conservatives on Sunday, saying,Trump made the comment at thewhen the Trudeau government cracked down on the peaceful demonstrations.Declaring the truckers' protests to have been "violently put down," Trump said thatTrump reminded the American attendees about theHe said that he saw plenty of Canadian flags and that the demonstrators had beenTrump said that the truckers are beingTrump praised the truckers not only for fighting against government mandates in Canada but also for defending American freedom. He said He added that the truckers have "really shown something."Trump has spoken in support of the Freedom Convoy on a number of occasions. The movement was also praised by former U.S. first son Donald Trump Jr. when it was still on the road to Ottawa, who said