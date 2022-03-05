justin trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau provided some insight on Friday as to what he and world leaders would be discussing on his coming trip to Europe. Trudeau will be traveling to meet to visit the leaders of the UK, Latvia, Germany and Poland.

"One of the things that we've seen that's been incredibly strong in the response to the continued Russian aggression in Ukraine, has been, not just the resilience of the Ukrainian people... But the strong, seamless coordinated response by all of our allies," he said.


"Over the past weeks, we've been working together, coordinating together, and the opportunity to sit down with key leaders in Europe and talk about how we further support Ukraine, how we further push back against Russia, and how we tackle the idea that we need to defend democracies better against misinformation and disinformation that's been part of this war in Ukraine since well before it ever started.

"At the same time, of course, we're going to be talking about things that we work on together, whether it's economic recovery, inclusive economic growth, or the fight against climate change.

Trudeau also touched on the situation with Canada and Ukrainian refugees. Earlier this week, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced the creation of two new programs for Ukrainians escaping war to come to Canada, and said that it would open its doors to an "unlimited" number of Ukrainian refugees.

"Many Ukrainian Canadians are opening their homes and communities to support people coming here, but also, non-Ukrainian Canadians are stepping up in communities across the country... We've heard very clearly from many Ukrainians that they're looking forward to coming to Canada and being safe for a while but they're also committed to returning to Ukraine, creating closer ties between Canada and Ukraine, as we eventually get to the work of building Ukraine," he said.