Based upon reliable sources,The sheer amount of money withdrawals from Canadian banks was massive.Trudeau has created a very serious crisis and. Trudeau has driven a stake through the heart of the Canadian economy and that means that international capital will be skeptical about trusting Canada as long a Trudeau is in power.We can see that our computer picked this week as the Directional Change so Trudeau backing down was on target. However, note that volatility rises building into the end of March. This is what I am talking about.