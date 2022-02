© Unknown



"Financial institutions will also be authorized or directed to render essential services to help address the situation, including by regulating and prohibiting the use or property to fund or support illegal blockades."

"This is about following the money. We are today serving notice: if your truck is being used in these illegal blockades, your corporate accounts will be frozen. The insurance on your vehicle will be suspended. Send your semi-trailers home."

Following increasing action from police over the weekend to stifle freedom protests that have been ongoing in Ottawa for weeks, families of those who have participated in the demonstrationsAccording to CTV reporter Mackenzie Gray,and that family members of some convoy participants have reported difficulties in banking due to familial ties to the protest.This follows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement early last week that he would be invoking the Emergencies Act to deal with the ongoing protests. As part of the announcement, Trudeau said:Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said thatFreeland said:On Thursday, it was announced that therequire nearly every facet of the Canadian financial system