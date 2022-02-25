© The Globe and Mail



it is worth considering that you are being quietly changed from an individual person to a product.

[...] "you must become an object with attributes sitting in a database. Instead of roaming around anonymously making all sorts of transactions without the government's knowledge, Australians find themselves passing through 'gates'. ...



All product-based systems have these gates to control the flow of stock and weed out errors. It is how computers see things. The more gates, the more clarity.



You are updating the government like a parcel pings Australia Post on its way to a customer. If a fault is found, automatic alerts are issued, and you are stopped from proceeding. In New South Wales, this comes in the form of a big red 'X' on the myGov vaccine passport app (if you managed to link your Medicare account without smashing the phone to bits).



Gate-keeping systems have been adapted from retail and transformed into human-based crowd solutions to micromanage millions of lives with the same ruthless efficiency as barcodes tracking stock. There is no nuance or humanity in this soulless digital age. Barcodes are binary. Good - bad. Citizen or dissident.



Even if you have all the required government attributes to pass through the gates - two vaccines, six boosters, and a lifelong subscription to Microsoft - something could go wrong. If your data fails the scan, you'll slip into digital purgatory and become an error message. (read more)

"For those in the privileged class allowed to shop, take note of Covid signs which encourage cashless transactions under the guise of 'health'. Messaging around cards being 'safer' will increase until the Treasury tries to remove cash entirely, almost certainly with public approval."

