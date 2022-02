© The Globe and Mail



it is worth considering that you are being quietly changed from an individual person to a product.

[...] "you must become an object with attributes sitting in a database. Instead of roaming around anonymously making all sorts of transactions without the government's knowledge, Australians find themselves passing through 'gates'. ...



All product-based systems have these gates to control the flow of stock and weed out errors. It is how computers see things. The more gates, the more clarity.



You are updating the government like a parcel pings Australia Post on its way to a customer. If a fault is found, automatic alerts are issued, and you are stopped from proceeding. In New South Wales, this comes in the form of a big red 'X' on the myGov vaccine passport app (if you managed to link your Medicare account without smashing the phone to bits).



Gate-keeping systems have been adapted from retail and transformed into human-based crowd solutions to micromanage millions of lives with the same ruthless efficiency as barcodes tracking stock. There is no nuance or humanity in this soulless digital age. Barcodes are binary. Good - bad. Citizen or dissident.



Even if you have all the required government attributes to pass through the gates - two vaccines, six boosters, and a lifelong subscription to Microsoft - something could go wrong. If your data fails the scan, you'll slip into digital purgatory and become an error message. (read more)

"For those in the privileged class allowed to shop, take note of Covid signs which encourage cashless transactions under the guise of 'health'. Messaging around cards being 'safer' will increase until the Treasury tries to remove cash entirely, almost certainly with public approval."

Sunlight is the best disinfectant. A promotional video from the Canadian Bankers Association (CBA) helps to neatly connect all the dots about why the Canadian government made such a quick reversal in their bank asset seizures in the last 24 hours ( Go Deep ). And yes, as we suspected, it was almost certainlythat triggered the change in position.When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced they would use theof the people who were protesting against COVID mandates, they not only- but they also inadvertentlyand the collaborative use of the Canadian Bankers Association to create a digital id.Against the backdrop of the Canadian government action, WATCH THIS VIDEO:If the Canadian government can arbitrarily block citizen access to their banking institution without any due process, what does that say about the system the Canadian Banking Association (CBA) was putting into place as part of their Digital ID network?If the CBA digital identity were in place, the same people targeted by Trudeau's use of the Emergency Act would have their entire identity blocked by the same government measures. The realization of the issue, reflected by a severe undermining of faith in the banking system, is a dramatic problem for those working to create and promote the Digital ID.It is not coincidental the financial targeting mechanism deployed by Trudeau/Freeland, the Canadian banking system, is the same system being used to create the digital identity. As a result of the government targeting bank accounts, Finance Minister Freeland just created a reference point for those who would argue against allowing the creation of a comprehensive digital identity.for the World Economic Forum and Canadian Bankers Association to immediately reach out to Trudeau and Freeland and tell them to back off their planTHAT is almost certainly why Freeland appeared so admonished, shocked and incapable of getting her footing yesterday ( Go Deep ), andby highlighting how easy it is forThe unintended consequence was an immediate and clear reference point if government did the same action with a digital ID in place.However, this undermined confidence and faith in the banking system cannot be restored quickly. The toothpaste cannot be put back into the tube. The horse has left the barn.Quickly this becomesby the Canadian government.It all makes sense now. All of it.Indeed, the government leaders who take their instructions from the multinational corporations in charge of the World Economic Forum, which is to say almost all of them, are so entrenched in their need to use COVID-19 as the pry bar for the Build Back Better agenda, they simply cannot let it go.they can't keep the vaccination push.they can't keep the vaccine passport process in place.to track and monitor human behavior, the governing authorities cannot fulfill the mission of a comprehensive digital identity and social credit tracking system.As we previously noted are guiding various governments on ways to create efficient registration and compliance systems, i.e. ways that permit citizens to prove their vaccinated and compliant status. As these discussions are taking place, it is prudent to pause and think very carefully, wisely.We all know, as we are reading this, under the guise of enhancing our safety, theis in discussions with the medical community, multinational corporations and employers of citizens to create a more efficient process for you to register your vaccine compliance.We know their conversationThe current goal is to make a system for us to show and prove our authorized work status, which, as you know,to a mandated vaccine.Beta tests are being conducted in various nations, each with different perspectives and constitutional limitations, based on pesky archaic rules and laws that govern freedom.For the western, or for lack of a better word 'democratic' outlook, Australia, New Zealand, France and Europe are leading the way with theirthe vaccine checkpoint process, as their city now requires the vaccine to enter all private businesses.The Australian electronic checkpoints are essentially gateways whereof the compliant vaccinated citizen. Yes comrades, there's an app for that.Currently, the vaccine status scans are registered by happy compliance workers, greeters at the entry to the business or venue. Indeed, theIn restaurants, the host or hostess has a similar compliance scanner to check you in prior to seating or a reservation confirmation.It's simple and fun. You pull up your QR code on your cell phone (aka portable transponder and registration device), using the registration app, and your phone is scanned delivering a green check response to confirm your correct vaccination status and authorized entry.(thirsting for the national contract) to evaluate the best universal process that can be deployed nationwide.As noted by all six Premiers in the states down under, hardware (scanners) and software (registration) systems are all being tested to find the most comprehensive/convenient portable units to settle upon. Meanwhile in the U.S.,they are also testing their vaccine checkpoint and registration processes known as the EU "Green Pass."The "Green Pass" is a similar technological system that gives a vaccinated and registered citizen access to all the venues and locations previously locked down while the COVID-19 virus was being mitigated.is now a COVID passport process well underway.As with all things in our rapid technological era, you do not have to squint to see the horizon and accept thatand there will be a gadget or scanning gateway automatically granting you access without a person needing to stand there and scan each cell phone QR code individually.The automated process just makes sense. You are well aware your cell phone already transmits an electronic beacon enabling your Uber or Lyft driver access to your location at the push of a touchscreen button, another convenient app on your phone. So, why wouldn't the gateways just accept this same recognizable transmission as registration of your vaccine compliant arrival at the coffee shop?The automated version is far easier and way cooler than having to reach into your pocket or purse and pulling up that pesky QR code on the screen.the partnership between Big Tech and Big Government is always there to make your transit more streamline and seamless. Heck, you won't even notice the electronic receiver mounted at the entry. Give it a few weeks and you won't remember the reason you were laughing at Alex Jones any more than you remember why you are taking off your shoes at the airport.However, as this process is created,Some are starting to worry in the beta test It could be problematic if your status fails to register correctly, or if the system identifies some form of alternate lifestyle non-compliance that will block you from entry. Then again, that's what beta tests are for, working out all these techno bugs and stuff. Not to worry.... move along....Then again...Wait, now we are squinting at that familiar image on the horizon because we know those who control things have been talking about a cashless society for quite a while.We also know thatWhy do you think every system you encounter in the modern era requires your phone number even when you are not registering for anything.We also know that system operators buy and sell our registered status amid various retail and technology systems.Yeah, that opaque shadow is getting a little clearer now.Perhaps you attempt to purchase dog food and get denied entry into Pet Smart because you didn't renew the car registration. Or perhaps you are blocked from entry because you forgot to change the oil on the leased vehicle you drive, and Toyota has this weird agreement with some retail consortium. You head to the oil change place that conveniently pops up in the citizen compliance App -it's only two blocks away- they clear the alert after they do the oil change, and you are gateway compliant again.please proceed to the nearest vaccination office as displayed conveniently on your cell phone screen to open access to all further gates (checkpoints).... tap to continue!Yes, it seemed transparently obvious where this was heading, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just awakened the masses.