© Patrick Doyle/Reuters



As all eyes were trained on the aggressive police sweep of the Ottawa trucker convoy this week, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's administration was quietly moving to implement a sweeping expansion of surveillance power at the federal level.The Trudeau government's financial war against the truckers has been covered at length . But one underreported aspect of this broader assault on Canadian civil liberties isIn a February 14 news conference , Canadian finance minister Chrystia Freeland said that the government was using the Emergencies Act to broaden "the scope of Canada's anti-money-laundering and terrorist financing rules so that they cover crowdfunding platforms and the payment service providers they use." That broadened power requires, to be reported to the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Canada. (I.e., "Fintrac"). "As of today, all crowdfunding platforms and the payment service providers they use must register with Fintrac, and they must report large and suspicious transactions to Fintrac," Freeland said. She justified the move as a way to "mitigate the risk" of "illicit funds" and "increase the quality and quantity of intelligence received by Fintrac and make more information available to support investigations by law enforcement." Trudeau, standing behind Freeland at the press conference, nodded his head in agreement.As a result, she said, "the government will also bring forward legislation to provide these authorities to FinTrac on a permanent basis."Freeland reiterated that point in a subsequent press conference this past Friday . "We reviewed very, very carefully the tools at the disposal of the federal government, and we used all the tools that we had prior to the invocation of the Emergencies Act, and we determined that we needed some additional tools," she said. "Now some of those tools, we will be putting forward measures to put those tools permanently in place. The authorities of FinTrac, I believe, do need to be expanded to cover crowdsourcing platforms and their payment providers."As Kevin Williamson wrote earlier this week , Trudeau has promptly weaponized his expanded Emergencies Act powers to "invest himself with theand with essentially no recourse for those he targets." That punitive action against political dissidents expands beyond the truckers themselves: On Wednesday, Trudeau's justice minister suggested that private citizens who donated large sums to the convoy " ought to be worried " about the possibility of a freeze on their bank accounts, too. At least one young woman has already been fired from her job in the Ontario provincial government for making a $100 donation.All this, of course, flies in the face of Trudeau's promise that the Emergencies Act powers would be temporary. When he announced his invocation of the order, he promised the Canadian people that his expanded authorities would "be time-limited, geographically targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address."