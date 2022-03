© AP / Geert Vanden Wijngaert



Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakusic called Canada's treatment of protesters "a dictatorship of the worst kind".After discussing on the floor of the European Parliament the importance of defending human rights, Croatian MEP Mislav Kolakusic said,Trudeau - who was in attendance for the speech and delivered his own address about "peace and security" and "defending democracy" - could be seen watching on silently.Canada received international criticism last month after it took drastic and authoritarian measures to shut down the peaceful 'Freedom Convoy' protests in Ottawa against Covid-19 restrictions and mandates.One viral video at the time showed mounted police trampling protesters, while others showed officers pepper spraying journalists and beating unarmed demonstrators to the ground. Those associated with the protests also had their bank accounts frozen after Trudeau implemented emergency powers.The prime minister arrived in Brussels, Belgium on Wednesday to meet with the leaders of the European Union, NATO, and G7 to discuss their "coordinated response" to Russia's offensive in Ukraine. The trip is scheduled to conclude on Friday.