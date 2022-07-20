© Shutterstock

Like any good Democrat, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) purports to be a champion of the underdog, but the optics of her husband's latest financial investment had Fox Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino pointing out who's really benefiting from her policies as she practiced "'limousine liberalism' ...on steroids."Before bringing the correspondent in, Carlson drew attention to Pelosi's track record."Well, you often hear politicians brag about their public service that's such a sacrifice. And yet Nancy Pelosi's career suggests maybe you missed your calling," the host expressed before adding,A spokesperson for Pelosi had claimed "The Speaker does not own any stocks. As you can see from the required disclosures, with which the Speaker fully cooperates, these transactions are marked 'SP' for Spouse. The Speaker has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions."On the technicalities of it, Gasparino stated, "Here's the thing, Tucker, obviously this brings up the notion of is this insider trading - is she giving him some tips. We should point out that...the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and the DOJ have brought cases...on insider tips in pillow - via pillow talk. Trust me on it's happened."However, he remained adamant that, as he understands the law, Pelosi wasn't guilty of a crime simply for knowing a bill that could benefit a company was going to be voted shortly before her husband invested in it.Gasparino went on to compare how the left has seemingly ignored this sort of behavior from their colleagues in favor of going after their opposition, like former President Donald Trump for whom any perceived minor indiscretion was treated like a federal crime."It's not because some dignitary went to the Trump Hotel - which I read tons of stories about that when Donald Trump was president...they're trying to cozy favor, cuddle up to the Donald Trump administration cause they're going to the Trump Hotel in Washington," he said. "That's nothing."And it makes everyone cynical about democracy," Carlson interjected. "It'd be very simple for Congress to ban any kind of trades like this - just put it in a blind trust, but they won't."