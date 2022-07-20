Puppet Masters
Tucker explores Pelosi's stock wealth and how she's raking in the cash: 'Limousine liberalism' on steroids
American Wire
Tue, 19 Jul 2022 00:01 UTC
Gasparino joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday where he addressed concerns over Paul Pelosi's acquisition of up to $5 million worth of stock in Nvidia ahead of a vote in the House that would benefit the company with Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Before bringing the correspondent in, Carlson drew attention to Pelosi's track record.
"Well, you often hear politicians brag about their public service that's such a sacrifice. And yet Nancy Pelosi's career suggests maybe you missed your calling," the host expressed before adding, "She spent three decades in Congress and yet somehow Nancy Pelosi is worth tens of millions of dollars. How'd you get so rich?"
"Well, her husband Paul Pelosi operates an investment firm and he's made a lot of remarkably well-timed trades over the years. He really should be on CNBC. Just the other day he made another one. Paul Pelosi snapped up between $1 and $5 million worth of stock in Nvidia, that's a semiconductor company," Carlson explained before asking his guest, "Is there any way to get Paul Pelosi's stock tips before he does the trades?"
"This dude is a rising star on Wall Street...he almost never misses," Gasparino mused before touching on the idea of insider trading. "I don't believe this hits the insider trading bar. A lot of this information about this legislation is bouncing around there. It has to be material, non-public, stolen, misappropriated - it kinda doesn't hit those barriers."
"But what this does hit is 'limousine liberalism' arrogance on steroids. I mean he knows that he has an information edge - I'm not saying it's illegal - but he knows he has an information edge," he added.
A spokesperson for Pelosi had claimed "The Speaker does not own any stocks. As you can see from the required disclosures, with which the Speaker fully cooperates, these transactions are marked 'SP' for Spouse. The Speaker has no prior knowledge or subsequent involvement in any transactions."
On the technicalities of it, Gasparino stated, "Here's the thing, Tucker, obviously this brings up the notion of is this insider trading - is she giving him some tips. We should point out that...the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and the DOJ have brought cases...on insider tips in pillow - via pillow talk. Trust me on it's happened."
However, he remained adamant that, as he understands the law, Pelosi wasn't guilty of a crime simply for knowing a bill that could benefit a company was going to be voted shortly before her husband invested in it.
"He and his wife talk about stuff, right? Ok, he knows what's coming down the pike. He's got sources and it's not, probably not just her. I mean, it's really disgusting looking and...if you wanna understand why people distrust government," he argued, "it's because of stuff like this."
Gasparino went on to compare how the left has seemingly ignored this sort of behavior from their colleagues in favor of going after their opposition, like former President Donald Trump for whom any perceived minor indiscretion was treated like a federal crime.
"It's not because some dignitary went to the Trump Hotel - which I read tons of stories about that when Donald Trump was president...they're trying to cozy favor, cuddle up to the Donald Trump administration cause they're going to the Trump Hotel in Washington," he said. "That's nothing. This is the bad stuff, gettin' an edge, knowing that it just flies in the face of fairness - again, I'm not saying this is illegal. As a matter of fact, I don't think it's illegal based on everything I know about insider trading. But it looks like crap."
"And it makes everyone cynical about democracy," Carlson interjected. "It'd be very simple for Congress to ban any kind of trades like this - just put it in a blind trust, but they won't."
"It's hypocrisy and for someone who lectures us on the evils of capitalism like Nancy Pelosi does all the time, it's really disgusting," Gasparino concluded.
