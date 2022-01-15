The 52-year-old joined the board of a biofuel company after it defrauded investors according to an SEC ruling, and whose CEO was convicted after bribing Georgia officials

Pelosi Jr. was president of an environmental investment firm that turned out to be a front for two convicted fraudsters

He joined a lithium mining company and received millions of shares, allegedly issued as part of a massive $164 million fraud

He was vice president of a company previously embroiled in an investigation of scam calls that targeted senior citizens

He has close business ties with a man accused by the Department of Justice of running a fake UN charity that stole investors' money

A medical company Pelosi Jr. worked for tested drugs on people without FDA authorization, according to an FDA investigation

Nancy Pelosi's son was involved in five companies probed by federal agencies - but has never been charged himself, a DailyMail.com investigation reveals.A shocking paper trail shows Paul Pelosi Jr.'s connections to a host of fraudsters, rule-breakers and convicted criminals.His years-long repeated business dealings raise two troubling questions Nancy's son has been unable to answer:While Paul Pelosi Jr.'s mother once pledged to lead 'the most honest, most open, most ethical Congress in history', her son has a staggering wake of criminal colleagues, fraudulent companies and federal investigations.Pelosi Jr.'s links to alleged lawbreakers include:Pelosi Jr. has never been accused or charged with crimes relating to these cases.But sources close to the Democrat power broker's son - and even Pelosi Jr. himself - admit that some of his business dealings may have arisen from savvy entrepreneurs hiring him in an attempt to curry favor with his powerful family.But despite all of his associations with criminals and alleged fraudsters, the powerful politician's son has never been charged himself - and has tried to cultivate a squeaky-clean, green image.Back in 2007, Pelosi Jr. was dubbed the 'rising prince' of the Pelosi political dynasty in a Men's Vogue profile.His mother, Nancy Pelosi, herself the child of a Maryland Democratic Congressman and Baltimore Mayor, had just ascended to Speaker of the House of Representatives. His father was a successful investor, and his cousin, current California Governor Gavin Newsom, was the mayor of San Francisco.But Pelosi Jr. told the magazine he lived a spartan life, eating a six-egg omelet for breakfast, never turning on the heat or AC in his San Francisco apartment, taking care to not wash his clothes during peak energy consumption hours, and only using his old smart car - a hand-me-down from his parents - when the city's electric bus wasn't an option.The company was run by major Democrat donor Vinod Gupta, who had been embroiled in a criminal investigation by the Iowa Attorney General's Office since 2004.Iowa investigators found emails showing InfoUSA staff knew the firms they were selling to were being investigated for fraudulently targeting old people, but continued to sell the data regardless, the state's AG said.Gupta and InfoUSA cooperated with the Iowa investigation into the scammers and were not charged. The investigation was closed before Pelosi Jr. joined the company.'I don't think that's really what happens,' he told news site NewsMax in 2007. 'I don't see it that way, but I could see why you'd ask the question... I guess you always wonder why somebody hires you, right?'In 2009, Pelosi Jr. was recruited to be president of an environmental investment company called Natural Blue Resources.The firm was ostensibly formed to find and use new underground aquifers in New Mexico.Though Anaya was charged, Pelosi Jr. was not. Pelosi Jr. served as president and board member of Natural Blue from its public stock exchange listing in August 2009 for five months, and served on the board of another company run by Cohen's wife.When approached by DailyMail.com, the SEC declined to comment on Pelosi Jr.'s involvement in the case.In October 2013 Pelosi Jr. landed a job as Vice President of biofuel company FOGFuels, according to a corporate press release.At the same time, an Atlanta, Georgia official was found guilty of helping arrange city contracts for Marshall's wireless internet company in exchange for bribes.Marshall had previously agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in his $3 million fraud case, and was not charged in the bribery case.FOGFuels, of which Pelosi Jr. was Vice President at the time, also won an Atlanta City Council resolution to turn waste restaurant grease into biofuel.A councilman was subject to an ethics complaint over the vote, but the contract was never taken up, and neither Pelosi Jr. nor the company itself were charged in the FBI bribery probe.In 2014 Pelosi Jr. moved on to two new roles. The first was as Independent Director of Los Angeles-based drug company Targeted Medical Pharma, which, a year after Pelosi Jr. left the firm, wasPelosi Jr. quit the company seven months after joining according to SEC filings, and left the FOGFuels position off his LinkedIn resume completely.After receiving a warning letter, the company told the FDA it 'complied with all the applicable FDA regulations', and had not broken any rules because it was not marketing its product, Theramine, as a drug in the US but rather as a 'medical food'.Targeted Medical Pharma told DailyMail.com the investigation was 'a clerical issue on behalf of the FDA'.The FDA did not take any further action against the company.Pelosi Jr. did decide to include a new full-time role on his LinkedIn resume in October 2014 as 'Business Development Executive' of the Corporate Governance Initiative (CGI) — though he has since removed it.SEC filings say CGI is 'a non-profit group' focused on 'transparency, capitalism and building sustainable organization[s]' and that Pelosi was promoted to Executive Director of the organization in December 2015.Saint Clair, who was reportedly arrested in California trying to get on a plane to Madagascar by way of Paris, has been charged with wire fraud and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is pleading not guilty. His case is due to be heard in March.Saint Clair described Pelosi Jr. as 'a longtime associate, both business and personal' in the press release, and the House Speaker's son is quoted as saying 'I agree whole heartedly with Mr. St. Clair', and 'I am honored Mr. St. Clair has followed the same path I've taken'.Another CGI press release from March 2017 proclaimed WSA's 'support [for] Paul Pelosi Jr. and the CGI in its quest for proper corporate and social governance.'Pelosi Jr has not been charged or named in any public court documents in Saint Clair's case.Oroplata Resources, a lithium mining company, announced Pelosi Jr. had joined the firm as a Senior Advisor in July 2016.The company has since changed its name to American Battery Metals Corporation.A source close to the company told DailyMail.com that Pelosi Jr. received 2.8 million of the allegedly fraudulent shares in July 2016.The source said Pelosi Jr. bought the shares for $2,800, when their market value was between $4,228,000 and $5,152,000.In January 2020 the man at the center of the huge 'pump-and-dump' scheme, Swiss asset management firm owner Roger Knox, 49, pled guilty to securities fraud.Documents from the federal case say Oroplata was one of several companies ensnared in the scheme.Knox now faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $5 million.Pelosi Jr. was not named in the criminal case or the Nevada civil case brought by Oroplata.Pelosi Jr. declined to comment when contacted by DailyMail.com.