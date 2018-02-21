Puppet Masters
Hypocritical Pelosi confronted over her wealth while claiming GOP tax cuts benefit the ultra-rich at the expense of low-income Americans
Victoria Skinner
The American Mirror
Tue, 20 Feb 2018 00:00 UTC
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi stopped in Phoenix Tuesday to discuss how the "disastrous" tax cuts approved by Congress last year are impacting working families and talk trash about President Trump's proposed budget.
But Pelosi's hypocritical comments were apparently too much for one heckler, who called the wealthy career politician out for her duplicity at the Arizona Center for Economic Progress.
"These issues about the tax cuts and then the cuts to initiatives that help people, that's part of the budget. The national budget should be a statement of our national values, what is important to us as a nation," Pelosi preached. "Which makes us strong and builds for the future should be reflected in our budget.
"But what we have seen here is the complete opposite," she claimed. "So this isn't about Democrats or Republicans. This is about the United States of America and our children's future. ...
"It can't possibly be a statement of values for us to talk about, as Martin Luther King said, ... 'God never intended for one group of people to live in superfluous inordinate wealth while others live in abject deadly poverty,'" Pelosi said to applause. "So these are kitchen table issues for most of America's families. Most people are not in deadly poverty, but some are. But most people have to struggle to ..."
At least one woman wasn't buying it and shouted from the crowd to cut Pelosi off.
"How much are you worth, Nancy?" the woman yelled.
"No, we're not talking about that," Pelosi shot back, raising her voice to speak over the woman. "In any event ... I can out ... I'm a mother of five, I can speak louder than anybody."
Pelosi's screed in Arizona is part of a 100-city tour organized by Democrats to frame the recent Republican tax cuts as an assault against low-income Americans in favor of the ultra-rich.
Pelosi, of course, is among the richest of the rich in Congress.
OpenSecrets.org listed Pelosi as the 6th richest member of the House in 2015, with an estimated net worth of $100,643,521. The staggering wealth makes Pelosi the seventh richest person - and richest women - in Congress.
The 77-year-old career politician is also one of the longest-serving members of the House. Out of 431 representatives, Pelosi ranks 15th, according to Wikipedia.
And while Pelosi and Democrats campaign against tax cuts that allegedly favor the rich, Pelosi herself is gaming the system to ensure she doesn't contribute any more taxes than necessary.
Pelosi reportedly prepaid her state and local property taxes on her two California mansions and waterfront condo in an effort to take advantage of $64,000 in property tax breaks that were eliminated by the Republican tax plan, the Daily Caller reports.
Ironically, despite Pelosi's claims that tax cuts benefit the rich, tax experts believe Pelosi and others with expensive properties in high-tax states could pay more next year.
Pelosi and her husband "will enjoy some savings since the new tax code lowers the top individual rate from 39.6 to 37.5 percent, but tax experts believe the loss of property tax deductions will likely result in a more expensive overall tax bill," according to the news site
