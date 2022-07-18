Molière would never be short of material today.
Tour de France
© The Good Citizen
The great mystery continues at the Tour de France. The fittest men on the planet are dropping like flies.

Must be that dangerous global warming again.

UK Warming
Oof.

Global Warming
Le Parisien Article
Victor Lafay is not alone.
Article
"We're negative but still have it, or it's something else.

"What could it be?

Peter Sellers
“I see you haven’t received your fourth booster monsieur. What is zee problem?”