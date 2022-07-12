The charges relate to a collision in November last year in which his Mercedes smashed into a lamppost and telegraph pole in Llanblethian, South Wales.A Tory MP has been banned from driving for six months and fined £2,500 for smashing into a telegraph pole and fleeing the scene, leaving the car in the middle of the road.Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, was found guilty of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.He was found not guilty of driving without due care and attention.Cardiff Magistrates' Court heard the crash happened on 28 November last year when his Mercedes hit a lamppost and telegraph pole in Llanblethian, South Wales.Ms Webb in her statement described the male as wearing "black court shoes".When he asked Wallis if he was okay, Mr Watson said he replied: "I'm sorting it. I'm sorting it."Mr Watson said Wallis began walking away from the scene.Wallis told the court he fled because he felt vulnerable in women's clothing, having allegedly been raped the last time he wore such an outfit in public.He said he had not yet formally reported the attack to the police.A psychiatrist confirmed she had diagnosed Wallis with the condition.Describing the night of the crash, he said he had been at home wearing the clothes "he felt most comfortable in", before taking a late-night drive to his estranged wife's house.Wallis was found naked in bed and given a modesty blanket until clothing could be found.The black leather skirt and pearl necklace were found next to the bed and were seized by police. He was arrested at 7.21am."What the prosecution have proved to me he was able to make decisions that night - he made bad decisions," said the judge."I am sure he was not prevented through PTSD to giving details or particulars and report the accident soon after."He made a decision he didn't want to be there and made a decision to ring his father.