biden cleveland ohio
President Joe Biden's Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is in the process of dishing out roughly $40,000 to New York University (NYU) for researchers to study why kids supposedly "favor whiteness and maleness over other identities," a federal grant summary shows.

The grant, which is titled "Societal Assumptions Regarding Typical Personhood and Their Effects On Reasoning Development," is through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and it was issued in February. There is a "national crisis in racial and gender diversity," the NIH says, and white men are "vastly overrepresented" in clinical research, politics and media.

"To address this issue, we must understand when and how the tendency to view white males as default people develops across childhood, as well as the environmental factors that underlie this phenomenon," the grant summary says.

The NYU study will last for three years, according to the grant summary. It seeks to probe why children might "activate a white male default go guide social reasoning" and also the "sociocultural and ecological factors" that may block kids from preferring whiteness and maleness.

Brian Harrison, the HHS chief of staff under former President Donald Trump, told The Daily Caller News Foundation that the NYU study is only the latest example of Biden's HHS wasting taxpayer dollars on "divisive social policies" while the U.S. is $30 trillion in debt.

"At the same time, HHS hasn't responded to my request to define a woman, something that impacts numerous programs and would cost zero tax dollars," said Harrison, who is now a Republican Texas state House member. "HHS also claims they don't have enough resources to simply review the burdens their current regulations are causing millions of Americans. Absurd."