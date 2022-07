President Joe Biden's Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is in the process of dishing out roughly $40,000 to New York University (NYU) for researchers to study why kids supposedly "favor whiteness and maleness over other identities," a federal grant summary shows.The grant, which is titled "Societal Assumptions Regarding Typical Personhood and Their Effects On Reasoning Development," is through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and it was issued in February. There is a "national crisis in racial and gender diversity," the NIH says, and white men are "vastly overrepresented" in clinical research, politics and media.Brian Harrison, the HHS chief of staff under former President Donald Trump, told The Daily Caller News Foundation that the NYU study is only the latest example of Biden's HHS"At the same time, HHS hasn't responded to my request to define a woman, something that impacts numerous programs and would cost zero tax dollars," said Harrison, who is now a Republican Texas state House member. "HHS also claims they don't have enough resources to simply review the burdens their current regulations are causing millions of Americans. Absurd."