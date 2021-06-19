Society's Child
Politically motivated academics have forsaken science on 'whiteness' as they steer America towards civil strife
Strategic Culture
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 12:00 UTC
A disturbing trend has gained a foothold in the United States as members of the academic community are espousing virulent views on race that seem more guided by political prejudices and affiliations than any solid scientific research. The consequences of this misguided research, much of which casts hateful aspersions on white people, could lead to unthinkable disaster down the road.
"Into whatsoever houses I enter, I will enter to help the sick, and I will abstain from all intentional wrong-doing and harm, especially from abusing the bodies of man or woman, bond or free." - Hippocratic Oath.
The world recently got a glimpse behind the curtain of the college campus for a peek at what passes for intelligent discussion and debate. The experience was educational, to say the least. At a symposium sponsored by Yale University, Dr. Aruna Khilanani presented a lecture, entitled "The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind," yet another discourse on the inherent evils of the pale face tribe. Yet this particular monologue was unique given the speaker's reference to cold-blooded violence.
"White people make my blood boil," Khilanani complained. "I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step, like I did the world a f — ing favor."
This, ladies and gentleman, is coming from the mouth and mind of a practicing psychiatrist.
restricted availability of the talk to "members of the Yale community;" the bad news is that the "Yale community" numbers in the tens of thousands so naturally a copy got dutifully leaked to the public. What will be interesting to see now is what happens to this doctor's career after delivering such a hate-filled lecture. After all, the punishment for left-wing commentators going off the rails has a marked tendency to be far less severe than when a right-winger does the same.
Unfortunately, the tales of academics appearing to lose their marbles over white people does not end there.
This month, the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association, which prides itself as "one of the world's most respected publications in psychoanalysis," created a firestorm with the publication of a study entitled, On Having Whiteness.
Authored by Dr. Donald Moss, a faculty member of both the New York Psychoanalytic Institute and the San Francisco Center for Psychoanalysis, "whiteness" is depicted as a "malignant, parasitic-like condition to which 'white' people have a particular susceptibility."
An Abstract to the study explains that "[P]arasitic Whiteness renders its hosts' appetites voracious, insatiable, and perverse. These deformed appetites particularly target nonwhite peoples. Once established, these appetites are nearly impossible to eliminate."
Is there hope for the victims infected by this whiteness affliction? Better not hold your breath.
"Effective treatment consists of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions," Moss advises, employing just enough psychobabble to confound layman and professional alike. "Such interventions can reasonably aim only to reshape Whiteness's infiltrated appetites — to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation. When remembered and represented, the ravages wreaked by the chronic condition can function either as warning ("never again") or as temptation ("great again").
Notice the references this parody of a medical study makes to the current political climate by dropping the trigger word "reparation," which many among the left and the Black Lives Movement believe is a necessary monetary curative for correcting the wrong of America's slave years, and despite the fact that no small amount of American 'whiteness' spilled blood on the front lines of both the Civil War and civil rights movement.
At the same time, we also learn that if this chronic whiteness is not kept in check by some effective treatment (drugs, hypnosis, surgery?) the possessed may be led astray by the promise to be "great again," an obvious allusion to Trump's 'Make America Great Again' campaign slogan.
Dr. Moss, who is white, laments that there is no known "permanent cure" against whiteness, a remark that carries echoes of the so-called "final solution" sought by Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party against those "parasites" accused of sucking the life out of the "superior" German host, namely the Jews, Gypsies and Christians.
While it may be tempting to ignore this particular study as a one-off fluke, an academic train wreck unlikely to be repeated again, that would be wishful thinking. First, this is not the first time that members of the academy have tossed around the concept of "whiteness," which seems to be just a polite way of saying 'white people' without appearing too blatantly xenophobic and hypocritic.
In 2015, Lee Bebout, a professor from Arizona State University, created headlines for a course he was teaching called, U.S. Race Theory & the Problem of Whiteness. Although the course triggered a major panic attack at the time, such "Whiteness" courses are now a dime a dozen on college campuses across America, and woe to the person who attempts to challenge them. Following Bebout's opening shot it was off to the hate races as academics jumped on their favorite white rocking horse.
In September 2018, for example, Jessie Daniels, a professor at the City University of New York, was at pains to explain the "suicide cult" associated with "whiteness" and how that tragic reality fails to flush with "white privilege" and "white supremacy." After all, if life was just a bowl of cherries for white people, who needn't suffer all "those life stressors associated with systemic racism," they wouldn't be killing themselves in record numbers, right? Data shows that since the mid-1990s, reports of mental distress among middle-aged whites have exploded nationwide, as have cases of suicide. The decline in mental health occurred concomitantly with an opioid epidemic that hit the white heartland particularly hard. For Daniels, the deadly epidemic was proof perfect of white privilege.
"Prescription drugs, including opioids, are more readily available in white communities than in communities of color," Daniels writes, as she jumps right to a racist rationale behind the discrepancy. "African-Americans, in particular, are routinely denied access to pain medication, while whites have ready access to it."
Yet Daniels' conclusion is totally at odds with her premise, which says that white people report a higher rate of mental distress and disorders than other racial groups. This would naturally result in more white people being prescribed the morphine-like drug as compared to their black counterparts; nobody is deliberately keeping the medicine cabinet closed to blacks. Meanwhile, other studies have shown that blacks have a higher tendency not to take opioids to treat their ailments than white people. Whatever the case may be, it appears that white people can't even become addicted to a readily available and highly addictive pain reliever without being labeled 'racist' on top of it.
And then there was the embarrassing spectacle during the four-year Orange Man Regime when a number of minority Democrats joined a 'Walk Away' movement to enter the Republican ranks. Despite a non-stop negative media campaign against Trump, exit-poll data from the 2020 election showed that a quarter to a third of Latino and Black citizens voted to reelect Trump. These independent-minded voters didn't see any "racism" in the Republican leader wanting to secure the US-Mexican border, for example. Rather, they saw it as a way of protecting people on both sides of the border. But for the Democrats this betrayal in the ranks was simply too much to bear, especially when it was discovered that minorities were among the participants of the Jan. 6 'insurrection' on Capitol Hill. What this stunning turn of events called for was an academic who could explain Donald Trump's popularity among a demographic that the Republican maverick was accused of "hating."
Enter Cristina Beltrán, associate professor of social and cultural analysis at New York University, who came up with the genius term "multiracial whiteness" to explain the defectors.
"And what are we to make of unmistakably White mob violence [of the Trump supporters] that also includes non-White participants," Beltrán asks in an opinion piece. "I call this phenomenon multiracial whiteness — the promise that they, too, can lay claim to the politics of aggression, exclusion and domination."
Later, the professor lets rip with this revisionist version of American history, which shows white people in a predictably dark light.
"Rooted in America's ugly history of white supremacy, indigenous dispossession and anti-blackness, multiracial whiteness is an ideology invested in the unequal distribution of land, wealth, power and privilege — a form of hierarchy in which the standing of one section of the population is premised on the debasement of others. Multiracial whiteness reflects an understanding of whiteness as a political color and not simply a racial identity — a discriminatory worldview in which feelings of freedom and belonging are produced through the persecution and dehumanization of others."
At this point, some readers may be wondering about the paucity of such academic discussions as Black Lives Matter, with a noticeable white presence in their ranks, incidentally, were laying waste to numerous city blocks across the US following the death of George Floyd. Given the overwhelmingly left-wing, radical progressive bias inside of the US college system, not to mention in media and Hollywood, the answer seems obvious.
White people in the United States are currently on the receiving end of a systemic assault where they are being scapegoated for any and all ills afflicting the nation. These accusations demand and deserve a balanced hearing where both sides are equally heard.
Instead, a homogenous hate-filled message is being trumpeted across the heartland, which says that white people are the absolute root of all evil, which is of course utter nonsense. It seems ridiculous to even have to say it, but white people have been behind every civil rights movement in the United States, yet these acts are going completely unnoticed by those in academia. At the same time, if white supremacy and 'systemic racism' were genuine problems, America would not be a major destination for migrant flows as it now is.
It's time for an honest discussion on this matter, where the good deeds of white Americans can be discussed and even celebrated - before they are memory-holed into oblivion and something truly unthinkable fills the void.
Comment: See also: