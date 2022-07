An uncertain winter

Bigger headache

Norway has intervened to end a strike by oil and gas workers, the country's government said in a statement late Tuesday, citing concerns about Europe's energy crisis amid Russia's war in Ukraine. Norway is Europe's second-largest energy supplier after Russia and the strike had pushed gas prices to their highest level in four months.The Norwegian oil and gas employers' lobby had said the strikes could have halted almost 60% of Norwegian gas exports to Europe from July 9.Europe is trying to reduce its reliance on Russia's exports, which are already being curtailed by Moscow. Any sustained drop in Norway's output could deal a big blow to efforts to replenish gas stocks ahead of the winter, as well as raise the risk of a catastrophic energy shortage News of the strike helped push European natural gas futures prices up 5% to hit 172 euros ($177) per megawatt hour, data from the Intercontinental Exchange showed. That's the highest price since early March in the days following Russia's invasion of Ukraine."The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that Russia's offensive war against Ukraine has had a major impact on security of supply in many European countries," the Norwegian government said in its statement.The Norwegian strike came nearly three weeks after Russia reduced the flow of gas to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline and after it cut off three European Union countries and several energy companies for refusing to pay in rubles, rather than euros or dollars.To add to the uncertainty, deliveries through the pipeline are due to stop completely for 10 days from the start of next week for maintenance work.Gas storage facilities in the EU are about 59% full, data from Gas Infrastructure Europe show. That is about three percentage points below usual storage levels for this time of year, Fritsch said.Alex Froley, an analyst at the Independent Commodity Intelligence Services, told CNN Business the bigger problem facing Europe was the closure of a major liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in the United States.A fire at the Freeport LNG facility in Texas last month has temporarily stopped production . Normally, the facility produces about one-fifth of the US' LNG exports, according to analytics firm Vortexa.In recent months, Europe has become increasingly reliant on imports of LNG to compensate for the reduction in Russian natural gas supplies."Gas demand for heating is greatly reduced in summer, though, and Norway always carries out some maintenance in summer — so it's not an immediate physical problem for the market to see some reductions," Froley said."[The Freeport LNG plant has] been a big source of supply for Europe this year, and isn't expected back until October at the earliest," he added.