Germany's energy regulator has listed priority areas that would have protected access to power if there are severe gas shortfalls this winter, ranging from households andSharp cuts to deliveries of Russian gas through the Nord Stream pipeline have led authorities to make urgent preparations for a hard winter.Klaus Mueller, head of Germany's Federal Network Agency watchdog, told the Funke newspaper group in an interview published on Saturday.While households are a top priority, Mueller didn't rule out the possibility of power cuts."If it comes to rationing,But we have learned from the coronavirus crisis that, though German officials say the cuts are retaliation for Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.Industrial consumers would be prioritised according to the commercial, economic and social impact of any power cuts, Mueller said, adding that paper would remain crucial for newspapers and medicine packaging."Press freedom is an important right: in a gas emergency there would be extremely high demand for information," he said.While Mueller emphasised that Germany did not face electricity, oil or petrol shortages, he said that households should still concentrate efforts on saving energy to reduce gas consumption.Even if Russia halted gas flows completely, piped deliveries from Norway and the Netherlands would continue and liquified natural gas (LNG) would also arrive from overseas, Mueller added.