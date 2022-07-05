Society's Child
Energy crunch is pushing European gas prices higher
RT
Tue, 05 Jul 2022 18:08 UTC
Benchmark futures tied to TTF, the European wholesale gas price, jumped 8% to over $1,800 per thousand cubic meters or €175 per megawatt hour in household terms. That is the highest level since the beginning of March and five times more than it was this time last year.
The prices jumped as oil and gas workers in Norway, Europe's second-biggest supplier after Russia, went on strike over pay. According to Reuters, the industrial action could cut the country's gas exports by almost 60% over the course of this week.
This comes as uncertainty grows over the gas flow to Europe from Russia. Last month, Gazprom slashed its supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany, citing technical issues stemming from Ukraine-related sanctions. The pipeline is also due to close for its annual 10-day maintenance next week, with many in the EU fearing that the gas flow will not be turned back on.
On March 7, two weeks after the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, gas prices in Europe reached a historic maximum of $3,900 per thousand cubic meters.
- What you eat first during meals can lower glucose by 40%
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: In The News: Vaccines, Vaccines and More Vaccines
- Covid vaccine safety update
- Pessimism: UK Imperial Professor of Immunology says "there's no herd immunity and Covid is still wreaking havoc"
- Did vaccines really save 500,000 lives in the UK?
- Best of the Web: Anthony Fauci says that he's experienced rebound Covid symptoms after taking a Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid - which studies now show is NOT effective for the vaccinated
- Vegan woman kills son with diet of only raw fruit and vegetables
- ONS data suggest vaccine effectiveness against death has been overestimated
- What was the point? South Korea, poster child for containment strategy, now has same excess mortality as Sweden
- Highly antibiotic-resistant MRSA in pigs 'can jump to humans'
- What's behind the worldwide drop in birth rates, nine months after the vaccination rollouts to younger people?
- US government to distribute monkeypox vaccines
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: What is a Woman? Documentary Review
- Death rates from Covid are lower than ever before despite recent surge in cases, analysis reveals
- 'Nature' study finds serious heart inflammation 44 TIMES higher after Covid vaccination
- Covid Vaccines and Fertility
- NEJM paper falsely claims babies are at "high risk" from COVID-19 to justify vaccinating pregnant women
- Best of the Web: Too weak to walk. 5-year-olds in nappies: The lost children of lockdown
- Almost half of world's rivers contaminated by drugs - study
- WHO gives update on mysterious child hepatitis outbreak
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- The importance of non-attachment
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- What happens in our brains when we 'hear' our own thoughts?
- Are you a machine?
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- Study finds psychopathic individuals are more likely to have larger striatum region in the brain
- 21st century schizoid man
- The anxiety pandemic created by SAGE's Project Fear
- The price we paid for the DIEing academy
- Consciousness is the collapse of the wave function
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
- Joe Biden's Guide to Life
- Government advise wearing face masks over eyes when purchasing goods
- Trump posts fake video on Truth Social of him hitting Biden in the head with a golf ball and knocking him off his bike
- ECB asks EU citizens to add a zero to banknotes by hand to fight inflation
- Protocol droid fluent in six million forms of communication still can't understand what Biden is saying
- Biden reveals his plan is to just raise gas prices until the counter spins back to zero
- Think you have Monkeypox? Watch for these ten strange symptoms
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
Recent Comments
I’m not going to waste my energy contemplating who is compromised and who ain’t. I’ll assess based on actions taken after and/or words spoken from...
