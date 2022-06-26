© Bündnis 90/Die Grünen



Germany is facing a "more significant" crisis than during the world's first oil shock in 1973, according to Economy Minister Robert Habeck.In a worst-case scenario, the coming winter could see factories shut down, workers laid off, and people going into debt to pay their heating bills, the minister told Der Spiegel in a lengthy interview published on Friday.HabeckIf Russian natural gas supplies remain at the current low level, Germany will face severe shortages, the minister warned, sayingHabeck called on the public to save as much energy as possible, saying he personally barely heats his apartment and takes short showers: "I have never showered for five minutes in my life. I take a quick shower."If the worst-case scenario materialises, Habeck said"We are walking into a hard time," the minister added.Habeck also blamed Moscow for Germany's problems, saying President Vladimir Putin wants to "divide" Germany by driving up energy prices. According to Habeck, Russia is gradually reducing gas supply volumes to keep the price up and "stir up insecurity and fear" in Germany.The minister also believes that Moscow wants to create "the best breeding ground for populism" and "undermine our liberal democracy from within."However,"I think what we are doing is better than remaining in Putin's clutches," he said, adding that while no one's record is spotless, Putin has managed to totally ruin his reputation.Russian energy giant Gazprom said this was due to technical issues arising from Western sanctions against Moscow.According to Gazprom,to a compressor station on time. The repaired turbines for Nord Stream are currently stuck at a maintenance facility in Canada, due to Ottawa's sanctions on Russia.On Thursday, the Kremlin also hit back at the accusations coming from Germany and other Western nations. Russia has earned a reputation as a reliable energy supplier which "strictly fulfils all its obligations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.