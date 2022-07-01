This bolide was spotted over Spain on June 30, at 23:58 local time (equivalent to 21:58 universal time). The event was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 102,000 km/h. The fireball overflew southern Spain. It began at an altitude of about 103 km over the locality of Cacin (province of Granada), moved northwest, and ended at a height of around 65 km over the locality of Baena (province of Córdoba).This bright meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN) from the meteor-observing stations located at Huelva, La Hita, CAHA, OSN, La Sagra, Sevilla, and El Aljarafe. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).