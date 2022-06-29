Meteor streaks the sky of SC at 19:16 pm last night.According to the data indicated by the initial analysis between the BRAMON stations located in Monte Castelo/SC and Florianópolis/SC, the phenomenon lasted about 4 seconds.It took place over the Santa Catarina municipalities of Curitibanos and Videira. It started to glow at an altitude of approximately 90 km and disappeared at 40 km altitude. The entry angle in relation to the ground was about 52º and the observed speed was 54,000 km/h (15 km/s).( Translated by Google)