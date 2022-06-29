Earth Changes
Caught on cam: Lightning strikes boat carrying 7 people off Clearwater, Florida
Tue, 28 Jun 2022 10:18 UTC
Someone on the boat was recording a video the moment the lightning struck.
They were out for a fishing tournament about 100 miles off the coast of Clearwater when it happened.
Luckily, no one was hurt, and a Coast Guard helicopter was able to get everyone out of the boat.
- Early human ancestors one million years older than earlier thought, contemporaneous with other early hominns
- Comet K2 enters the inner solar system, sudden drop in cosmic rays detected in 2021 during geomagnetic storm
- Lightning strikes kill 16 in Uttar Pradesh, India
- 16 killed in lightning strikes, thunderstorm in Bihar, India
- Lightning kills six people across Nepal
- NASA rover finds new potential evidence for ancient life on Mars
- Journalist branded enemy of state by Ukraine
- Macron refuses to designate Russia 'sponsor of terrorism'
- West vows it won't sanction Russian food exports as global food insecurity reaches record high
- Behind the tin curtain: BRICS+ vs NATO/G7
- Russia says mercenaries involved in murdering POWs have been 'eliminated'
- Who's fault is that? Biden administration report shows massive fossil fuel industry job losses
- Israel's government has collapsed again, what does this mean?
- Zelensky sets deadline for end of Russia-Ukraine conflict - media
- U.S. blocks gold imports from Russia in latest round of sanctions targeting Putin's war
- Germany could nationalize its section of Nord Stream 2 - Der Spiegel
- Report: DNC reschedules fundraiser with Kamala Harris for lack of ticket sales
- Two countries apply to join BRICS
- Voicemail indicates Joe Biden knew of Hunter's dealings with 'spy chief of China'
- SOTT Focus: The Rise & Risks of Central Bank Digital Currencies
- Best of the Web: National Security State Censoring of Anti-Imperialist Voices
- G-7 leaders end summit pledging to hurt Russia economically
- NATO to put 300,000 troops on high alert, will increase presence in Baltic countries along Russia's border by thousands
- Why nobody wants to join the US Army this year
- Judge Clarence Thomas wants to make it easier to sue media companies for libel
- Criminal lawyers in UK stage walkout in dispute over govt. funding amid soaring cost of living
- Fmr. Senate Sgt-At-Arms Michael Stenger dies ahead of last-minute J6 hearing
- Mental health workers demand Israel release prisoner Ahmad Manasra
- Irish nurse reveals what really went on in hospitals during the pandemic
- The gas inflation crisis is far from over - where will prices finally stop?
- Netherlands farmers blockade motorways again in protest against plans to reduce agricultural sector over green targets - amid global food crisis
- American Idiot: Green Day front man Billie Joe Armstrong quits America over SCOTUS abortion ruling
- At least 46 people found dead in abandoned 18-wheeler in San Antonio
- Charity groups call for Prince Charles to be investigated over 'cash in bags' controversy
- Most rape claims by ousted Ukrainian ombudsman fake - media
- Toxic gas tank explodes at Jordan port killing 12, injuring 250
- Dallas Fed plunges as poll respondents unleash unprecedented slamdown of "disastrous" Biden admin policies
- Britain's earliest humans made Canterbury home, 600,000-year-old finds reveal
- New book offers a vivid insider account of how Cold War Soviet and American efforts to ditch their nukes played out
- World's deepest shipwreck found in the Philippines
- Mummified baby woolly mammoth found in Yukon
- Not worth your sympathy: The story of Ukraine's neo-Nazi Azov battalion
- Nazi collaborator monuments in Lithuania
- Important Gallo-Roman worship complex discovered near Rennes, France
- Rise of Islam followed extreme drought of sixth century
- New excavations of China's mysterious Sanxingdui culture reveal more exquisite & bizarre objects that hint at exchange and integration
- Ancient women's teeth may reveal origins of 14-century Black Death
- Poland and Ukraine
- CIA man's 'tell-all' book reveals more about internal agency incompetence than Russian malfeasance
- DNA from 16 ancient peoples found on Indonesian island spanning last 3,000 years
- The Russian language in post-Soviet Ukraine: 30 years of discrimination against the country's most popular tongue
- Where is the tomb of Genghis Khan?
- Gobekli Tepe to ancient Egypt?
- The story of when Israel attacked America, and the US government sided with Tel Aviv
- Humanity's 3,500 year old association with chickens revealed in new study
- Ukraine volunteer fighter and US citizen Craig Lang armed by Colombia to overthrow Venezuela's gov't, FBI source says
- Early human ancestors one million years older than earlier thought, contemporaneous with other early hominns
- Comet K2 enters the inner solar system, sudden drop in cosmic rays detected in 2021 during geomagnetic storm
- Big comet approaching Earth and getting brighter
- Mystery surrounds craters caused by Moon crash
- Three rare & mysterious atmospheric phenomena observed in one night for first time, revealed after reviewing data 2015
- Turtles can switch off cellular aging
- Serious issues with plate tectonics
- Detected: Intelligent designs in the Amazon jungle
- Daily Sceptic 'fact checked' over claim that CO2 increase lags behind global warming so cannot cause it - but that is what the data show
- How hyper-dimensional spacetime may explain individual identity
- The Sun is being weird. It could be because we're looking at it all wrong
- Blood pressure e-tattoo promises continuous, mobile monitoring
- Scientists discover a multiplanet system just 33 light-years away
- Microsoft plans to preserve music for 10,000 years using glass-based storage medium
- China's confirms water on moon with lunar lander Chang'e 5
- Did supernovae help form Barnard's loop?
- Near-Sun comet roasted to death
- One in 500 men may carry an extra sex chromosome (most without knowing it)
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The War Paradox: How Warfare Breeds Cooperation, and Cooperation Reduces Warfare
- Extreme heatwave breaks Tokyo City record of nearly 150 years
- Colombian National Park receives 1st snowfall in over 60 years
- Huge Arctic walrus spotted on local beach in first ever Polish sighting
- Elderly man killed in suspected bear attack in Kashmir
- Tornado hits Zierikzee, the Netherlands: One dead, several wounded
- Floods in northern Turkey evoke fears of 2021 disaster
- Cities underwater in China as record floods hit on June 26th
- Highest volcano in Nicaragua records explosion of gases and ashes
- This week in volcano news: Supervolcano earthquake swarm - Ebeko erupts
- Deadly flash floods in Sochi, Russia
- Floods affect nearly 5 million, over 200,000 displaced in Assam, India - death toll rises to 118 (UPDATE)
- 'Mosquito tornado' storms Sichuan village in China, locals flock to see the phenomenon
- Alligator attack leaves man dead as reptile drags victim into pond in Horry County, South Carolina
- Coyote attacks 2-year-old girl at Fountain Valley Park, California
- Buildings destroyed as storm hits Baoding, China
- Probe launched after dozens of turtles and dolphins found dead in Guatemala
- Meteor fireball over England on June 26
- Explosive meteor fireball off the coast of Santa Catarina, Brazil on June 23
- Meteor fireball over Spain, Andalusia (June 22)
- Meteor fireball over Germany, Netherlands and Belgium on June 20
- Super bolide is recorded by more than 10 cameras in the northeast of Brazil
- Meteor fireball over Germany and Belgium on June 13
- Meteor fireball over Switzerland and nearby countries on June 11
- Meteor fireball over Spain (June 14)
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (June 10)
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and California on June 8
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on June 3
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on June 3
- Meteor fireball over the northeast of Spain (May 31)
- Bright meteor fireball in Puerto Rico 5/28/2022
- Meteor fireball over the southeast of Spain (May 28)
- Meteor fireball over Maine and other states on May 28
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of 4 Brazilian states on May 26
- Meteor fireball over Arizona on May 20
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on May 22
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (May 18)
- Death rates from Covid are lower than ever before despite recent surge in cases, analysis reveals
- 'Nature' study finds serious heart inflammation 44 TIMES higher after Covid vaccination
- Covid Vaccines and Fertility
- NEJM paper falsely claims babies are at "high risk" from COVID-19 to justify vaccinating pregnant women
- Best of the Web: Too weak to walk. 5-year-olds in nappies: The lost children of lockdown
- Almost half of world's rivers contaminated by drugs - study
- WHO gives update on mysterious child hepatitis outbreak
- 'Polio Outbreak' - The WHO, Bill Gates, emergency vaccines & more of the same
- Vaccinate harder comrade! Omicron subvariants to lead to surges of infections in highly vaccinated populations, studies suggest
- Pfizer and Moderna Analysis Re-do
- Vaccine derived Polio virus mutated from vaccine 'likely' spreading in London, 'national incident' declared
- Ivermectin Study's Negative Conclusion is at Odds With Its Findings of Significant Clinical Benefit
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Genetically Modified People
- Israel could be facing 'new Covid wave,' top health official warns
- Early COVID treatment works - yet more examples
- Ignore the misinformation: Omicron infection does give natural immunity
- Fauci admits 'not enough data' to show recommended boosters for 5-year-olds work
- Vaccine booster effectiveness drops to zero within six months but natural immunity endures more than a year, study finds
- Re-evaluation of Pfizer Trial Data Shows Zero Efficacy, Say Experts
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- The importance of non-attachment
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- What happens in our brains when we 'hear' our own thoughts?
- Are you a machine?
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Cracking consciousness: how do our minds really work?
- Study finds psychopathic individuals are more likely to have larger striatum region in the brain
- 21st century schizoid man
- The anxiety pandemic created by SAGE's Project Fear
- The price we paid for the DIEing academy
- Consciousness is the collapse of the wave function
- Lessons from a life lost too soon
- Psychopathy and crimes against humanity
- Good storytelling, lasting values and Disney's demise — this is not the way
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
- Joe Biden's Guide to Life
- Government advise wearing face masks over eyes when purchasing goods
- Trump posts fake video on Truth Social of him hitting Biden in the head with a golf ball and knocking him off his bike
- ECB asks EU citizens to add a zero to banknotes by hand to fight inflation
- Protocol droid fluent in six million forms of communication still can't understand what Biden is saying
- Biden reveals his plan is to just raise gas prices until the counter spins back to zero
- Think you have Monkeypox? Watch for these ten strange symptoms
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
- Father of 5-year-old pterodactyl: It's not easy to get species-affirming care in America
Dante once said that the hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who, in a period of moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.
Ukraine has its own censorship and blacklist in a totalitarian society. Ukrainians thought they were electing someone to free them from...
