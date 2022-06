Rep. Mike Johnson warned that Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin 's vaccine mandate is "causing major damage" to America's Armed Forces With the deadline to comply fast approaching, Johnson has called attention to the consequences enforcement of the mandate might have."@SecDef's COVID vaccine mandate is causing major damage to the readiness of our Armed Forces," he wrote on Twitter, "particularly our Army.""The Biden Administration is destroying the readiness of our Armed Forces by creating an unnecessary recruiting and retention shortfall, and trying to make up the difference by lowering other crucial education and fitness standards."Johnson called on Austin to take action, arguing that, "Until @SecDef withdraws, delays, or modifies the vax mandate, or begins rapidly granting more exemptions, our military will have to continue lowering recruitment standards — degrading the readiness and professionalism of our Armed Forces."As CBS reports , despite numerous requests from politicians, Austin has remained steadfast in his belief that the mandate is necessary.