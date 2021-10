In a shocking leaked audio clip, an Army doctor is heard telling the soldier she must either get the shot or possibly face a court martial. Terminal CWO broke the story and Jack Posobiec broadcast it on his hit podcast Human Events Daily , where he analyzed the entire clip., you're young and healthy, it's reasonable to wait a few months until you feel more comfortable," the Army doctor said.because I can't grant you a medical waiver unless you had specific medical conditions such as severe allergic reaction to the first shot, unfortunately."The soldier, who has Endometriosis, is a medical retiree.The court-martial would, however, only be used should an administrative waiver be rejected. The doctor explains how the soldier would go through a chapter process, where the military determines what kind of discharge the soldier receives."And then after the chapter process is concluded, it would go before the general court-martial convening authority, General Doyle, and he would make the determination," the doctor explained. He describes how that General would determine whether she separates the Army as a medical retiree or Chapter Separation, which is a process in which soldiers are removed from the military. Such a process is used with soldiers who deal with substance abuse or serious crimes like assault."So I really recommend applying for administrative labour today or getting the shot just because like you're so close to being done. I hate it when good people get punished," concluded the doctor.Posobiec has said more audio is set to be leaked in the coming days.