"Army readiness depends on soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation's wars. Unvaccinated soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness."

The US Army has ordered commanders to start discharging anti-vax soldiers "immediately," saying they jeopardize the army's ability to "win wars".US Army commanders are to initiatethe Army said in a statement on Wednesday, citing a fresh directive by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth.The order applies to regular army soldiers, active-duty army reservists, and cadets. The only exceptions are those who have approved or pending vaccination exemption requests, the Army said., but will have just seven days from the final refusal to either begin a vaccination regimen or face dismissal from service.Soldiers who are set to leave the force or begin transition leave on or before July 1, 2022, will also be granted an exemption, the Army said.However, in all other cases, commanders are required to "process these separation actions as expeditiously as possible," the Army said, pointing to a directive issued on January 31 that details the procedure.said:The Pentagon made vaccination mandatory for all service members in August 2021. In mid-December, the Army reported a 96% vaccination rate among active-duty servicemen, while saying that 98% had received at least one dose.The Army said it had not discharged any soldiers solely for refusing to receive a jab so far, though it has relieved six 'Army leaders', including two battalion commanders, and issued 3,073 reprimands to personnel for rejecting the vaccination order.The US Army will not be the first military branch to kick out personnel for refusing to be vaccinated.