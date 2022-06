© REUTERS/Rebecca Naden



The policy is a key pillar of the EU's plans to tackle rising transport emissions and speed the shift to electric vehicles, as the bloc strives to cut economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions 55% by 2030, from 1990 levels.Ministers from EU countries plan to agree their position next week, before negotiating the final law with the EU parliament - which supported the 2035 ban in a vote this month."Adequate and tailored transition periods need to be established," the paper said, citing the need to expand charging infrastructure.Some EU governments have rallied behind the 2035 target, but Germany's finance minister said this week the EU's biggest car market would not support it.Ford (F.N) and Volvo Cars (GEELY.UL) have publicly supported the plan, and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) aims to stop selling combustion engine cars in Europe by 2035. But industry groups including the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association have opposed the 2035 target, citing concerns including the uncertain rollout of chargers.The EU is negotiating another law requiring countries to install millions of vehicle chargers this decade.