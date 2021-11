© Unknown



We're publishing a guest post on the eve of COP26 by journalist Chris Morrison that asks why journalists and politicians are so willing to accept at face value a scientific hypothesis that relies on the outputs of climate models, given that the track record of those models in predicting the future has so far proved to be very poor? 15 years. Indeed IPCC members might wish to cast a new hockey temperature stick. With the handle now stretched along the horizontal, rather than the vertical, it can replace the previous climate mascot - long gone after some unseemly disputes over the surprise abolition of the medieval warming period and the subsequent mini ice age.The delegates plan to stay for two weeks. One must hope they have packed warm clothing.. In fact, the 2010s were colder across the U.K. than the 2000s - a fall in average temperature from 9.3C to 9.17C, again according to official Met Office figures.But of course the science that states humans are causing all or most global warming is 'settled'. But of course it isn't. The suggestion is an unproven scientific hypothesis based on the output of climate models that over a 30-year period have yet to record an accurate forecast among them. The vast majority greatly over-estimate global warming, yet are routinely presented as evidence for a hard green agenda that says the matter and science is beyond debate. The latest IPCC 'code red' report relies on yet more soaring model forecasts, that can stretch to 6C warming, while anyone commenting on the current position has for 20 years had to keep to justAs they don't say in the climate modelling business - 'Garbage In, Gospel Out'.Sceptics of the hypothesis are routinely traduced as 'deniers', although quite where the equivalence is between denying the proven fact of the Nazi holocaust and questioning fanciful climate model predictions is hard to see.Of course the flatlining temperature should be well known to agenda-driven journalists, politicians, activists and academics, hence theTo back up these emotional claims, the emphasis has turned toHeat, cold, rain or drought, everyone is a winner. Of course, cherry picking individual weather events and blaming it on long term changes in the climate is about as unscientific as you can get and not a scintilla of credible proof has yet been produced to back up the claims.Almost daily, the headlines are filled with news from thewhere record temperatures are to be found, helped by acres of concrete and black tarmac and the warm breezes from jet engines and numerous industrial aircon units. In 2019 the BBC highlighted one 'record' high temperature in one day in Antarctica and splashed it across all of its media outlets. The recent news that. One-off event good, longer term trends bad.If your correspondent thought that the world faced an existential threat from burning previous dead plant and animal matter, he would be first in the queue to super-glue his bits to the M25. He might even be tempted to fly half way across the world and lecture the adoring crowds from a pink boat parked in Oxford Circus, in the manner of Dame Emma 'First Class' Thompson. But to make that informed choice he would need to be aware of the recent work of the notedThe work is complex and it talks of the 'forcing' ability of CO2 and water vapour (a much more plentiful and abundant greenhouse gas) becoming 'saturated' at current levels. Professor Happer also argues thatparticularly if the planet is to continue greening - up 14% in the last 30 years.Happer is a renowned authority on radiation physics and his conclusions may be right, or they may be wrong. They certainly offer some explanation as toBut Happer is ignored. In 2006 the BBC met in secret conclave and decided to stop covering sceptical climate science. In 2018 the Guardian published a letter signed by numerous green activists such as Caroline Lucas and George Monbiot stating they would no longer "lend their credibility" by debating climate science scepticism. Presumably they will not be lending their credibility toanother emeritus Professor of Physics, who published a letter in 2019, along with 70 Italian academics, warning about signing up to policies of uncritical reductions of CO2 with "the illusory pretence of governing the climate".Professor Zichichi was unperturbed by the Guardian no-shows and the undoubted blow to his credibilityWe don't know for certain if humans cause all or most global warming by burning fossil fuel. But it seems highly unlikely.and the almost unanimous fear was global cooling. Then the temperature rose for 20 years leading to the 'settled' science of global warming.and possibly heading for cooling so Armageddon beckons with 'extreme' weather. Is CO2 to blame? Well,If we destroy our industrial lifestyle by cutting our modest contribution, can we be sure the other 97% will behave itself in a world that is naturally warming a little, as it has done countless times in the past?On the basis of an uncertain hypothesis which has become an argument-free agenda for most members of the mainstream media, politicians, activists, state-sponsored scientists and subsidy-hungry industrialists,it will have on human society across the globe. Almost every new technology to replace our existing cheap and reliable power has severe disadvantages and heavy costs. The warnings of green disaster have long been evident. In 2018 the long established Institution of Engineers and Shipbuilders in Scotland warned that the Scottish and U.K. Government green energy policy was likely to lead toSuch events, it warned,As delegates in rapidly cooling Glasgow jack up the central heating, they might like to stop the constant virtue signalling and concentrate on events - and science - in the real world.