© Patrick Pleul/picture alliance/Getty Images



Dramatic new findings from two climate science professors suggest that an increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere follows a rise in temperature rather than coming before it and causing it, throwing into doubt the whole of the current theory of human-driven global warming.The scientists propose thatIf confirmed, the information destroys the so-called 'settled' science basis upon which the command-and-control Net Zero political agenda depends.Demetris Koutsoyiannis and Zbigniew Kundzewicz sequenced the changes from widely available sources, and discovered thatThe obvious point is made that- as climate alarmists do by arguing that increases in temperature are the result of increases in human-caused COThe period under review is shown by the graph below, which tracks the steady rise in COand not-so-steady increase in global temperature from 1980.At first glance, both lines are rising and appear to be correlated. But as we have seen in previous Daily Sceptic articles, the UAH satellite record displays the two long pauses that have characterised the recent temperature record. The two professors note thatThe scientists are not the only researchers struggling to find evidence to support the notion that carbon dioxide - human-caused or otherwise - is the global climate thermostat knob. In 2015, a group of scientists led by Professor Ole Humlum of the University of Oslo found a similar monthly lag between COand temperature. Again, using a selection of widely available datasets for the period 1980 to 2011, the researchers found that changes in COalways lagged changes in temperature.Discussion of the climate role of COin the atmosphere has largely disappeared in mainstream media, on the spurious grounds that the science is settled. At the BBC, for instance, debate on the subject is more or less banned.Trillions of dollars for green subsidies, development work and academic grants, along with huge numbers of jobs and countless virtuous opinions and reputations, suggest a full understanding may take a little time.As we have seen, in many scientific circles the climate role of COis still the subject of active debate. No one doubts that the gas has warming properties, but Professor William Happer of Princeton suggests thatNoting the role of the infrared spectrum, he argues that most, if not all, the heat that is going to be trapped will have already been radiated back by the COmolecules evenly distributed in the current atmosphere. Of course, Happer's research is the subject of argument with other eminent scientists, but it would help explain why so little automatic connection can be detected between COand temperature in the current, historical and palaeoclimate records.Let us go back in time to the palaeo record and see what evidence there is for connections between COand temperature. In an essay published in 2014 on the climate science site Watts Up With That, reference was made to the seminal paper on the, Petit et al (1999).Of course, this suggests that COhas little influence on temperature change at these times. The thermostat knob is switched off.Reading right to left, the above graph shows clearly that the temperature plunge to glacial conditions around 120,000 years ago was not matched by an immediate COfall. There are similar time lags of around 8,000 years in other glacial cycles going back 450,000 years. The essay concluded thatAnd finally, let's look at the record going back to the start of life on Earth.In this timeframe, the monthly lags in the current record obviously disappear, as do the thousands of years disconnect in the historical ice core evidence. But again, where is the link? Huge variations over millions of years are seen.A little more of both might even be helpful.