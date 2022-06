2

2

2

Since only about 15% of the global CO 2 increase is of anthropogenic origin, just 15% of 0.3°C, i.e., less than 0.05°C remains, which can be attributed to humans in the overall balance. In view of this vanishingly small contribution, of which the Germans are only involved with 2.1% [of emissions], it is absurd to assume that an exit from fossil fuels could even remotely have an impact on our climate. Changes of our climate can be traced back to natural interaction processes that exceed our human influence by orders of magnitude.

2

With Germany scouring the world for supplies of oil and gas and firing up dormant coal power stations, one of its most distinguished atmospheric scientists, Professor Hermann Harde, has castigated politicians for reacting to increasingly shrill climate horror stories and "believing they can save the world".In Professor Harde's view, there exists considerable doubt about a "scientifically untenable thesis" of purely human-caused climate change, "and it is completely wrong to assume that 97% of climate scientists, or even more, would assume only anthropogenic warming". In his view, climate and energy policy can only gain popular acceptance when they are based on reliable knowledge, "and not on speculations or belief". Harde retired a few years ago from Helmut Schmidt University in Hamburg as Professor of Experimental Physics after a long career in science academia.For many years, Germany's politicians have been able to make virtuous green noises by closing nuclear power stations and banning exploration for fossil fuel. At the same time, the country started importing large quantities oil and gas from an unstable Russia. The war in Ukraine has suddenly brought home to Germany, and the EU, the sheer stupidity of this dangerous policy.Professor Harde's research leads him to state that the. He points to the "highly overlapping and saturated absorption bands" of COand water vapour, and the significant reduced effect of greenhouses gases under cloud cover. He goes on to state that the recent increase in COhas caused warming of less than 0.3°C over the last century.He continues:Scientists who question or point to serious inconsistencies about human-caused or anthropogenic global warming, are "publicly discredited" and excluded from research funds. In addition, research contributions in journals are supressed, and in a reference to the recent Professor Peter Ridd case in Australia, placed on leave or dismissed from their university. After all, he notes, this is "settled climate science", and doubts about the harmful effect of COon the environment and the climate are not allowed, "because it is about nothing less than saving the planet".What we call truths, continues Harde, depends to a large extent on our state of knowledge.. It is the genuine task of universities and state-funded research institutions "to investigate contradictory issues and to ensure independent, free research that gives us honest answers, even when these answers are often complex and do not fit into a desired political context".Harde concludes by warning politicians that it would be an irresponsible environmental and energy policy to continue to ignore serious peer-reviewed scientific publications that show a much smaller human impact on the climate than previously thought. It is also irresponsible to shut down a reliable, adequate and affordable energy supply, to be replaced by millions of wind turbines, "that destroy our nature and shred trillions of birds and insects".Chris Morrison is the Daily Sceptic's Environment Editor.